Liberty Latin America selects Ribbon analytics for in-depth network monitoring and fraud prevention
Press Release
By Ribbon
Plano, TX – Ribbon Communications Inc, a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Liberty Latin America has selected Ribbon Analytics in order to gain an in-depth view of its network behavior and enhance its performance.
“We’re constantly striving to provide our customers with the best experience and Ribbon Analytics offers us a sophisticated toolset to do just that,” said Gustavo Marsico, Director of Technology Strategy, Liberty Latin America. “With capabilities including improved identification, fraud attempt prevention, insights into voice quality, and automated troubleshooting in the event of an issue, we gain the data needed to manage our network for improved performance and efficiency.”
Liberty Latin America leverages Ribbon’s Analytics solution to develop KPIs and dashboards for third party devices. The solution flow involves ingesting data from CMTS (Cable Modem Termination System) and WiFi devices, capturing this information into their NQI (Network Quality Index) and feeding it to Ribbon Analytics, which enriches the data and helps create new dashboards to track performance and security.
With Ribbon Analytics deployed in their network, service providers gain extensive monitoring capabilities for KPIs and key trends as well as the ability to alert, diagnose, and resolve multiple security threats or Quality of Experience issues, resulting in end-to-end network visibility, improved operational productivity, and incident resolution.
“Our analytics platform helps a provider like Liberty Latin America make smarter decisions, faster, and better serve their customers” said Jorge Gil, Ribbon’s Global Account Manager for Liberty Latin America. “We’re pleased to support them as they meet their performance KPIs and keep their customers safer with automated fraud control and centralized network monitoring.”
About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.
