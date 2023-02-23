PRESS RELEASE from Los Andes Copper

23 February 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") at its 100% owned Vizcachitas Project ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project"), a world class porphyry copper project, located 150 km north of Santiago. The PFS has been prepared by Tetra Tech Sudamérica S.A, a leading international engineering firm. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12.00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. To register please contact loasandes@blytheray.com whereafter the webinar details will be sent to you. All values in this release are reported in US dollars.

To view a 3D VRIFY presentation of the PFS results, click on the following link: https://vrify.com/decks/12765

Vizcachitas PFS Highlights

Robust Economics

A $2.8 billion post-tax net present value ("NPV") using an 8% discount rate and an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 24% at $3.68/pound ("lb") copper, $12.9/lb molybdenum and $21.79/ounce ("oz") silver.

Pre-production capital cost of $2.4 billion, with a construction period of 3.25 years.

Payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.

World-Class Resource

Proven & Probable Reserves of 1.22 billion tonnes at 0.36% copper, 136 ppm molybdenum, 1.1 g/t silver, which equates to a copper equivalent ("CuEq") grade of 0.41% (Proven Reserves of 302 million tonnes at 0.41% copper, 135 ppm molybdenum, 1.2 g/t silver; and Probable Reserves of 917 million tonnes at 0.34% copper, 136 ppm molybdenum, 1.1 g/t silver).

Measured & Indicated Resources increased by 16% to 14.8 billion lbs CuEq (Measured Resource of 2.605 billion lbs copper, 84 million lbs molybdenum and 11 million oz silver, and Indicated Resource of 10.416 billion lbs of copper, 442 million lbs of molybdenum, and 43 million oz of silver) and Inferred Resource increased by 130% to 15.4 billion lbs CuEq (13.747 billion lbs copper, 495 million lb molybdenum, 55 million oz silver) with respect to the June 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

Long-Scale, Long-Life, High-Margin Production

Average annual production of approximately 183,017 tonnes of copper at a C1 cost of $0.93/lb copper (net of by-products) for the first 8 years.

Initial Project Life of Mine ("LOM") 26 years producing 8.763 billion lbs copper, 273.3 million lbs molybdenum, and 32.7 million oz silver.

Realized CuEq metal price (net of smelter return and selling expenses) of $3.50/lb copper sold, yielding a 44% all-in-sustaining margin.

Low strip ratio (waste:ore) of 1.54:1 for first 8 years, and strip ratio 2.33:1 for LOM.

Favourable metallurgy including low levels of clay, resulting in high copper recoveries (average of 91.1%) and supporting the use of filtered tailings.

Sustainable and Responsible Mining

Signed letter of intent for desalinated water, eliminating the need to draw on continental water.

Reduced water consumption by approximately 50% (from previous design) through use of dry-stacked filtered tailings.

Reduced power consumption by 25% (from previous design) through use of high pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") technology.

CO2 emissions Scope 1 projected at 1.02 h CO2e / t CuEq, and Scope 2 at 0.

Future Opportunities

Potential opportunities to meaningfully improve the Project include: (i) drilling to upgrade inferred resources and bring them into the mine plan potentially increasing the LOM, reducing operating expenses, capital expenses and strip ratio; and, (ii) further drilling to define the extent of mineralization, deposit currently open at depth, east and west.

An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile within the next 45 days.

Los Andes Copper' CEO, Santiago Montt, commented on the PFS:

"I am extremely pleased to announce the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study for the proposed Vizcachitas mine in Chile. It shows that Vizcachitas is clearly a Tier 1 asset that has the potential to join the ranks as one of the largest and most profitable copper mines in Chile.

The new mine design incorporates a number of optimizations including expanding access works, allowing for a faster ramp-up of production and minimizing uphill material movement and haulage distances. This has reduced the OPEX and led to a shorter payback further strengthening the economics of the Project. Our new sustainable and responsible design considers the use of HPGR to reduce energy consumption, dry-stacked filtered tailings to reduce water consumption and footprint, and desalinated water.

Vizcachitas benefits from being situated in a country with an established mining industry and in close proximity to existing infrastructure including power, roads and ports. All of these factors have enabled the Project to meaningfully reduce its initial CAPEX requirement. There is also a skilled labor force in the nearby towns and cities of Putaendo, San Felipe and Los Andes.

The Project is economically robust with the potential for considerable upside through further drilling to upgrade the Inferred Resource to Measured and Indicated, thereby bringing them into the mine plan."