Los Andes Copper announces positive PFS for Vizcachitas with a US$2.77 billion post-tax NPV and 24% IRR
PRESS RELEASE from Los Andes Copper
23 February 2023
(This is an abridged version of the original release. Click here to read the full release)
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") at its 100% owned Vizcachitas Project ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project"), a world class porphyry copper project, located 150 km north of Santiago. The PFS has been prepared by Tetra Tech Sudamérica S.A, a leading international engineering firm. A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 12.00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. To register please contact loasandes@blytheray.com whereafter the webinar details will be sent to you. All values in this release are reported in US dollars.
To view a 3D VRIFY presentation of the PFS results, click on the following link: https://vrify.com/decks/12765
Vizcachitas PFS Highlights
Robust Economics
- A $2.8 billion post-tax net present value ("NPV") using an 8% discount rate and an internal rate of return ("IRR") of 24% at $3.68/pound ("lb") copper, $12.9/lb molybdenum and $21.79/ounce ("oz") silver.
- Pre-production capital cost of $2.4 billion, with a construction period of 3.25 years.
- Payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.
World-Class Resource
- Proven & Probable Reserves of 1.22 billion tonnes at 0.36% copper, 136 ppm molybdenum, 1.1 g/t silver, which equates to a copper equivalent ("CuEq") grade of 0.41% (Proven Reserves of 302 million tonnes at 0.41% copper, 135 ppm molybdenum, 1.2 g/t silver; and Probable Reserves of 917 million tonnes at 0.34% copper, 136 ppm molybdenum, 1.1 g/t silver).
- Measured & Indicated Resources increased by 16% to 14.8 billion lbs CuEq (Measured Resource of 2.605 billion lbs copper, 84 million lbs molybdenum and 11 million oz silver, and Indicated Resource of 10.416 billion lbs of copper, 442 million lbs of molybdenum, and 43 million oz of silver) and Inferred Resource increased by 130% to 15.4 billion lbs CuEq (13.747 billion lbs copper, 495 million lb molybdenum, 55 million oz silver) with respect to the June 2019 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").
Long-Scale, Long-Life, High-Margin Production
- Average annual production of approximately 183,017 tonnes of copper at a C1 cost of $0.93/lb copper (net of by-products) for the first 8 years.
- Initial Project Life of Mine ("LOM") 26 years producing 8.763 billion lbs copper, 273.3 million lbs molybdenum, and 32.7 million oz silver.
- Realized CuEq metal price (net of smelter return and selling expenses) of $3.50/lb copper sold, yielding a 44% all-in-sustaining margin.
- Low strip ratio (waste:ore) of 1.54:1 for first 8 years, and strip ratio 2.33:1 for LOM.
- Favourable metallurgy including low levels of clay, resulting in high copper recoveries (average of 91.1%) and supporting the use of filtered tailings.
Sustainable and Responsible Mining
- Signed letter of intent for desalinated water, eliminating the need to draw on continental water.
- Reduced water consumption by approximately 50% (from previous design) through use of dry-stacked filtered tailings.
- Reduced power consumption by 25% (from previous design) through use of high pressure grinding rolls ("HPGR") technology.
- CO2 emissions Scope 1 projected at 1.02 h CO2e / t CuEq, and Scope 2 at 0.
Future Opportunities
- Potential opportunities to meaningfully improve the Project include: (i) drilling to upgrade inferred resources and bring them into the mine plan potentially increasing the LOM, reducing operating expenses, capital expenses and strip ratio; and, (ii) further drilling to define the extent of mineralization, deposit currently open at depth, east and west.
An independent technical report for the PFS, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile within the next 45 days.
Los Andes Copper' CEO, Santiago Montt, commented on the PFS:
"I am extremely pleased to announce the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study for the proposed Vizcachitas mine in Chile. It shows that Vizcachitas is clearly a Tier 1 asset that has the potential to join the ranks as one of the largest and most profitable copper mines in Chile.
The new mine design incorporates a number of optimizations including expanding access works, allowing for a faster ramp-up of production and minimizing uphill material movement and haulage distances. This has reduced the OPEX and led to a shorter payback further strengthening the economics of the Project. Our new sustainable and responsible design considers the use of HPGR to reduce energy consumption, dry-stacked filtered tailings to reduce water consumption and footprint, and desalinated water.
Vizcachitas benefits from being situated in a country with an established mining industry and in close proximity to existing infrastructure including power, roads and ports. All of these factors have enabled the Project to meaningfully reduce its initial CAPEX requirement. There is also a skilled labor force in the nearby towns and cities of Putaendo, San Felipe and Los Andes.
The Project is economically robust with the potential for considerable upside through further drilling to upgrade the Inferred Resource to Measured and Indicated, thereby bringing them into the mine plan."
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Chile- January: Exports reached US$8,924 million, driven by increases of 4.2% in goods and 29.2% in services
Non-copper exports reached US$5,945 million, 25% more than in comparison to January 2022 (+US$1,182 million).
Major miners betting on Chilean copper production
BNamericas takes a look at the Chilean investments of Glencore, Capstone Copper and BHP.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Pre-feasibility Mining Probes Las Tejas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Recovery of copper ore from Venado Sur dumps
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Emission Control System Huasco Pellets Plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Mining Prospecting Santa Teresa Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cessation of the tailings discharge in Ensenada Chapaco
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Management of natural waters before mine dumps
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Iron Scrap Processing Project at Cerro Imán Mine
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: CMPL Mining Plan Update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Cinabrio Mine - San Andres
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 years ago
- Project: Carrizalillo Project Mining Drilling
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Cuprum Resources Chile SpA (Cuprum Resources)
-
Cuprum Resources is a Chilean mining company that is developing the Puquios open pit copper project, in central-northern Coquimbo region (IV). It belonged to Brazilian firm B&A ...
- Company: Complejo Metalúrgico Altonorte Ltda. (Complejo Metalúrgico Altonorte)
-
Chilean company Complejo Metalúrgico Altonorte Ltda. (formerly Xstrata Copper Chile) is a subsidiary of natural resources multinational Glencore, and it operates the Altonorte c...
- Company: Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA (Soletanche Bachy Chile)
-
Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA., subsidiary of the Franch general contractor Soletanche Bachy, is a geotechnical engineering company which advises and develops projects related to s...
- Company: Sociedad Contractual Minera El Abra (SCM El Abra)
-
Chilean miner Sociedad Contractual Minera El Abra operates a porphyry copper open-pit mine and processing facility in El Loa province in Antofagasta region (II), northern Chile....
- Company: FLSmidth S.A. (FLSmidth Chile)
-
FLSmidth S.A (FLSmitdth Chile) is the Chilean subsidiary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headq...
- Company: Itasca Chile SpA (Itasca Chile)
-
Itasca S.A. is the Chilean subsidiary of international consulting group Itasca International Inc., and provides engineering consulting services, including geotechnics and geomec...
- Company: Albemarle Chile
-
Albemarle Chile is a branch of the US company Albemarle Corporation, a firm which develops, manufactures, and trades high added value and technologically advanced chemical produ...
- Company: SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile (Minera Lumina Copper Chile)
-
Chilean miner SCM Minera Lumina Copper Chile (SCM MLCC) is a joint venture between Japanese companies Pan Pacific Copper (PPC) and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. It owns and operates the Ca...
- Company: CleanTech Lithium Ltd. (CTL)
-
CleanTech Lithium Ltd, formerly Chilean Lithium Salars Spa, is a lithium producer with three strategic projects in Chile, all located in the Atacama Region. Currently, CTL is fo...