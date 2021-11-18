Peru and Brazil
News

Major Peru oil producer in talks to expand Brazil dispatch

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, November 18, 2021
Drilling rigs Crude oil Production Trade Geological mapping / Surveys Mexican Mix Tight gas Natural Gas Location Onshore Oil sands Heavy oil Upstream Company Shale Oil Social conflicts Financial results Shale gas  Type of hydrocarbons Brent Subsea Coalbed methane Shallow waters WTI Offshore Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Upstream

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address