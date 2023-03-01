This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's communications ministry



Brasília-DF - Everything is ready to bring internet to 11 cities in the north of the country. Next week, technicians from the Ministry of Communications (MCom) will board a ferry to travel 1,070 kilometers of fiber optic cabling (backbone) installed in the beds of Brazilian rivers. It is a high-speed connection that is ready to be activated on the stretch between Santarém (PA) and Manaus (AM), passing through the cities of Autazes (AM), Itacoatiara (AM), Urucurituba (AM), Parintins (AM), Juruti ( PA), Terra Santa (PA), Oriximiná (PA), Óbidos (PA) and Curuá (PA).

The objective is to inspect the installations of the entire infrastructure of the infovia, from the anchorage box (which receives the sub-fluvial cable and connects the optical fiber to the land) to the container where the data center is housed (a kind of center that will distribute the connection to the County). The vessel should leave Manaus (AM) on Wednesday of next week (8th) and arrive in Santarém (PA) on March 18th. In all, 1,130 km must be covered over the 11 days.

“An inventory will be made of all the equipment -- that is, everything that was purchased and invested -- so that all components are incorporated into MCom's assets. Then, the structure will be transferred to the companies participating in the consortium that will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the infovia”, clarified the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, who has an international agenda this week.

It is important to remember that the Government, as owner, may use Infovia free of charge for operation and maintenance, in order to promote public policies in education, research, health, defense, among others.

INSPECTION -- In addition to MCom, technicians from EAD Seja Digital (entity responsible for installing subfluvial cabling), from the Open Consortium of the Neutral Operator (which will be responsible for maintaining the infrastructure), and from RNP - National Education and Research Network ( who will administer the infovia), will compose the joint inspection entourage.