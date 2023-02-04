Megacable aims to complete fiber migration in 2025-26
Mexico’s Megacable has migrated half its HFC cable network to fiber, now taking aim at the rest.
"I believe that 80% of the [HFC network] will have been converted into fiber in 2024, and in 2025-26 we will migrate the other 20%," CEO Enrique Yamuni told BNamericas.
The company accelerated the initial migration plan.
"We are dismantling that network that already has a fiber overlay and we are moving all those nodes to double the capacity of other, smaller areas," Yamuni said. "We thought the conversion of that other 50% was going to take us six years, but the reality is that the market is demanding it sooner," he added.
Megacable is present in around 450 localities, of which some 250 have fiber optics deployed. In localities with fiber optics overlay, the company has migrated "practically 90% of customers."
Megacable has committed to a US$2bn investment plan to double its size, reach new locations and migrate its client base to fiber optics.
During 2022, the company deployed some 24,000km of fiber optics, expanding to new localities or converting the HFC network. This year, Megacable plans to deploy another 30,000km.
In 3Q22, the company registered 10.5mn homes passed, up 13.7% year-on-year, and its network covered 71,460km.
In addition, the company is strengthening its long-distance fiber network.
Megacable executed some US$800mn of its expansion plan, maintaining capex for this year, but slowing in 2024 and 2025, Yamuni said. Results should be seen in the second half this year.
"We did well in 2022, we had growth. We did not expect much growth because it was a year of investment, launching markets," he said.
Megacable recently announced a 900mn-peso (US$31.8mn) infrastructure investment to reach 70% coverage in Baja California state. Monterrey operations will get 1.5bn pesos, Chihuahua 700mn pesos, Jalisco 600mn pesos and Aguascalientes 400mn pesos.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Mexico)
Spotlight: The 2024 regional ICT agenda
Country representatives hammered out a digital agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean, involving cooperation, security, skills, and more.
América Móvil proposes capital stock reclassification
América Móvil announces it will submit for the approval of its shareholders a proposal to unify the series of shares currently representing its cap...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Submarine Cable Aurora
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Falcon de Layer 9 Data Centers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Google Cloud Region in Mexico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: CloudHQ Querétaro data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Mexico 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Mexico 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Cancun
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Datacenter in Guadalajara
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: MX2 Data Center Expansion (Phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Second data center for Cloud region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ernst & Young México (EY México)
- Company: HCL Technologies Mexico S. de R.L. (HCL Mexico)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V. (Telcel)
-
Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V. (Telcel) is a Mexican mobile operator which offers voice services under a variety of rate plans, either prepaid or postpaid. Additionally, the comp...
- Company: MATC Servicios, S. de R.L. de C.V. (American Tower México)
-
Mexican company MATC Servicios, S. de R.L. de C.V. is the local subsidiary of US-based American Tower Corporation that engages in the industries of wireless communication and tr...
- Company: AVEVA & Schneider Electric Software
-
AVEVA & Schneider Electric is a strategic partnership for creating digital transformation solutions. AVEVA's industrial software in conjunction with Schneider Electric's EcoStru...
- Company: Axtel S.A.B. de C.V. (Axtel)
-
Axtel is a Mexican firm based in Monterrey providing IT and telecommunication services nationwide, including telephony, broadband Internet, data and built-to-suit, and long dist...
- Company: Empresas Cablevisión S.A.B. de C.V. (Izzi Telecom)
-
Empresas Cablevisión S.A.B. de C.V. (Izzi) is a Mexican single, double, and triple play service provider. It provides fixed telephony, Internet and cable TV services for residen...