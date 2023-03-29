Mexican cement industry ready to supply nearshoring players
Mexico’s cement industry is prepared to supply companies that set up shop in the country as part of nearshoring operations.
“This is a great opportunity that we as an industry are benefitting from,” the head of industry association Canacem, Jaime Hill Tinoco (pictured, left), told a press conference on Wednesday.
“We are ready to supply every need during the next few years,” Hill said.
“The growth is astonishing, from Querétaro to the north, in states like Nuevo León, Coahuila, Sonora, and border cities like Tijuana … we see more concrete-based industrial floors every day.”
Hill highlighted the investment opportunity arising from Tesla’s decision to build a plant in Nuevo León.
“There will be movement of raw material from Mexico to the US and Canada. After the visit by US President [Joe] Biden, this development accelerated,” he added. But Hill said a nearshoring impact cannot be measured yet because new investments are announced daily.
Canacem represents major players Cementos y Concretos Moctezuma, Cementos Fortaleza, Cemex México, Cemento Cruz Azul, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua and Holcim México.
