US electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla's interest in establishing a plant in Mexico is "very good news," according to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and he hopes to speak to company representatives soon to discuss possible locations.

AMLO said that the decision on the site of the new plant must consider the availability of basic services such as water and electricity, and he pointed to Hidalgo state and southeast Mexico as better locations than Nuevo León state in the north.

“We applaud the fact that Mexico is being chosen as a place for these investments from the automotive industry. The only thing we want to talk about with the directors of the company is that we want to organize growth too .... There are already places in the country where there's not enough water and we have to protect it for domestic consumption," the president said at his daily press conference.

"One of the states that have problems due to lack of water is Nuevo León," he added, underlining that no decision on the Tesla plant has yet been made.

On Friday, foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard told local media that the president would speak to Tesla CEO Elon Musk soon and confirmed that the EV maker is interested in stepping up its presence in Mexico.

Ebrard revealed last week that he met Rohan Patel, Tesla's business development director, and Eugenio Grandio, the firm's marketing director in Mexico, adding that "more good news will be coming soon."

Earlier this month, AMLO said that Tesla was considering two options to set up a plant in the country, either Hidalgo in central Mexico or Nuevo León. Since late 2022, local media and regional authorities have claimed that Nuevo León would be the company's chosen site.

"What we want to do is to talk to companies, not just in this case, but in all cases, so that they have very clear information about the resources that the country has, natural resources in particular, where we have water in this case, as well as electric power and other essential services," said AMLO.

“We have to look for options, alternatives and not act irresponsibly ... yes, there are lots of favorable conditions in Nuevo León – they have qualified labor, they have technicians, they're very close to the [US] border, but what about the lack of water?” he added.

Neither AMLO nor Ebrard have said when the talks with Tesla executives will take place.

However, Ebrard has confirmed that Tesla has expressed its interest in actively participating in the Sonora Plan for renewable energy, since the firm also generates photovoltaic energy in addition to producing EVs.

“[Patel] told me that they were very interested in participating in what Mexico has presented with the Sonora Plan. For example, they produce photovoltaic cells, so they can also see that as more participation for them in this ecosystem that is being created in Mexico,” Ebrard told Milenio TV on Friday.