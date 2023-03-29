Chile , Mexico , Brazil , Argentina and Colombia
Chile, Brazil and Colombia expected to lead LatAm wind industry

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Chile, Brazil and Colombia expected to lead LatAm wind industry

Chile, Brazil and Colombia are expected to lead the Latin American wind market in the next five years, according to a report by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC).

GWEC expects 26.5GW of wind energy to come online in Latin America, 78% of which in the three countries.

Latin American yearly capacity additions are expected to stall, with a growth forecast of 5.3GW on average. This year, however, additions are expected to surge to 5.9GW, but decline starting in 2024. In the US and Canada, meanwhile, capacity is expected to grow from 9.6GW last year to 16GW in 2027.

A sharp drop in previous wind power leaders Argentina and Mexico helps explain a regional slowdown of 28% in additions in 2022, as well as flat yearly additions, the report said.

A turnaround in both countries’ wind industries could lead to a regional growth resumption.

The recent slowdown was mainly due to Argentina’s economic turmoil and Mexico's "unhelpful policy environment," which has made it harder to secure permits, the report said.

According to GWEC, 158MW of wind capacity came online last year in Mexico, a 66.5% drop. In Argentina, capacity additions fell to 18MW from 669MW. But capacity in Chile and Brazil rose 34% and 6.1%.

Argentina eases fines burden for delayed RenovAr projects

Also, Chile’s energy minister outlines 2023 energy storage agenda.

Snapshot: The Chile clean energy project pipeline of AES Andes

The Chile-focused generator has a 2017-27 master plan to integrate 4.2GW of new green capacity in the country.

How Chile’s state oil firm Enap fared in 2022

The energy trading market could double in size

Chile-Bavaria green hydrogen ties: ‘It has to be a win-win situation’

CNE highlights progress of commitments of the short-term market committee

Chile environmental submissions edge up in February

Chile and Peru form alliance to promote green hydrogen in mining

Wholesale power market reform on the horizon for Chile

Developer resubmits US$66mn Chile solar-battery project

