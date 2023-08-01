Mexico announces that the conflict in the San Martín Mine in Sombrerete, Zacatecas, is outside the scope of the Rapid Response Labor Mechanism of the USMCA and will be resolved in Mexican judicial instances
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, August 01, 2023
