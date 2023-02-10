Mexico
News

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 10, 2023
Rail line Legal issues / Legal Advice

Over 50 injunctions against Mexico’s 1,500km Maya train have been filed since works started, but none achieved halting the project, even though some courts ruled against the government.

“In all cases it was demonstrated that there is no affect but public utility of the work, and that social interest prevails over private interest,” Javier May, the head tourism board Fonatur, which is overseeing the passenger rail project, tweeted.

May added that a judge ruled in favor of the government in three recent cases that sought to halt works for stretches five and two. He did not specifically comment on a ruling on the definitive suspension a district judge in Yucatán state ordered, siding with an NGO that opposes the 121km fifth stretch between Cancún and Tulum in Quintana Roo state. 

“The inauguration will be in December 2023,” he said, reiterating that the first five stretches will be finished this year. 

Although some courts sided with other NGOs and ordered work stoppages, the government has continued construction using a range of legal tactics, including declaring the rail a matter of national security.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

KCS meets with Mexico’s top infra official to tout benefits of rail corridor

KCS meets with Mexico’s top infra official to tout benefits of rail corridor

It is the first time representatives of the company meet with Nuño Lara, who was appointed minister in September.

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

BNamericas talks to Rafael Dantas, head of sales at Brazil-based logistics group Asia Shipping, about cargo technology integration, logistics bottl...

Where Caxxor wants to take the US$3.3bn T-MEC corridor this year

Where Caxxor wants to take the US$3.3bn T-MEC corridor this year

Snapshot: Mexico’s cable-stayed bridge projects

Snapshot: Mexico’s cable-stayed bridge projects

Another metro accident stains Mexico City mayor’s record

Another metro accident stains Mexico City mayor’s record

Tren Maya begins pedestrian and vehicular crossing operations in Villa El Triunfo, Tabasco

Tren Maya begins pedestrian and vehicular crossing operations in Villa El Triunfo, Tabasco

Spotlight: 2 key Mexico-US border infra projects

Spotlight: 2 key Mexico-US border infra projects

AMLO's flagship infra program reportedly moves at slow pace

AMLO's flagship infra program reportedly moves at slow pace

Mexico seeks firm to supervise construction of US$300mn Nichupté bridge

Mexico seeks firm to supervise construction of US$300mn Nichupté bridge

Mexico to build 6 modal transfer centers for airport rail link

Mexico to build 6 modal transfer centers for airport rail link

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Equipos Eléctricos de Baja California  (EEBC)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Sacmag de Mexico, S.A. De C.V.  (Grupo SACMAG)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works

Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year