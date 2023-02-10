Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train
Over 50 injunctions against Mexico’s 1,500km Maya train have been filed since works started, but none achieved halting the project, even though some courts ruled against the government.
“In all cases it was demonstrated that there is no affect but public utility of the work, and that social interest prevails over private interest,” Javier May, the head tourism board Fonatur, which is overseeing the passenger rail project, tweeted.
May added that a judge ruled in favor of the government in three recent cases that sought to halt works for stretches five and two. He did not specifically comment on a ruling on the definitive suspension a district judge in Yucatán state ordered, siding with an NGO that opposes the 121km fifth stretch between Cancún and Tulum in Quintana Roo state.
“The inauguration will be in December 2023,” he said, reiterating that the first five stretches will be finished this year.
Although some courts sided with other NGOs and ordered work stoppages, the government has continued construction using a range of legal tactics, including declaring the rail a matter of national security.
