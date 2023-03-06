Mexico mulls 5 new hospitals
Mexico's social security institute IMSS is considering the construction of five hospitals in the states of Chiapas, Guanajuato, Sonora, Morelos and Nuevo León.
The finance ministry approved funds for the pre-investment studies, which are expected to be completed this year, recently updated records show.
A new 60-bed general zone hospital is planned for Comitlán in Chiapas. Some 11mn pesos (US$610,000) were approved for the studies.
Studies are also underway for a 144-bed hospital in Salamanca municipality in Guanajuato, a 120-bed facility to replace general hospital No. 4 in Guaymas in Sonora and a 90-bed one for Yecapixtla municipality in Morelos. SHCP assigned 12mn-13mn pesos to each one's pre-investment study.
The biggest hospital is the 260-bed, 3.3bn-peso facility for Santa Catarina municipality in Nuevo León. The ministry allocated 15mn pesos to the pre-investment studies.
The work was approved by IMSS’ technical committee and construction will start in the third quarter, local media reported last week.
