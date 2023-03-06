Mexico's social security institute IMSS is considering the construction of five hospitals in the states of Chiapas, Guanajuato, Sonora, Morelos and Nuevo León.

The finance ministry approved funds for the pre-investment studies, which are expected to be completed this year, recently updated records show.

A new 60-bed general zone hospital is planned for Comitlán in Chiapas. Some 11mn pesos (US$610,000) were approved for the studies.

Studies are also underway for a 144-bed hospital in Salamanca municipality in Guanajuato, a 120-bed facility to replace general hospital No. 4 in Guaymas in Sonora and a 90-bed one for Yecapixtla municipality in Morelos. SHCP assigned 12mn-13mn pesos to each one's pre-investment study.

The biggest hospital is the 260-bed, 3.3bn-peso facility for Santa Catarina municipality in Nuevo León. The ministry allocated 15mn pesos to the pre-investment studies.

The work was approved by IMSS’ technical committee and construction will start in the third quarter, local media reported last week.