Mexico’s tourism board Fonatur will undertake pre-investment studies this year for a modernization project to solve traffic problems at the Kukulcán boulevard in the hotel district of tourism hub Cancún, in Quintana Roo state.

The 28km boulevard links the hotel district with the international airport.

For carrying out the three studies, the board received 3.3mn pesos (US$180,000) from the government, according to the investment portfolio of the finance ministry.

The studies involve a sustainable urban mobility study, the executive project and cost-benefit analysis with a solution to the problems.

The 7.6m-wide boulevard is currently being intervened at certain sections by four ongoing projects, while a major modernization hinges on the pre-investment studies.