Mexico mulls modernizing Kukulcán boulevard in Cancún
Mexico’s tourism board Fonatur will undertake pre-investment studies this year for a modernization project to solve traffic problems at the Kukulcán boulevard in the hotel district of tourism hub Cancún, in Quintana Roo state.
The 28km boulevard links the hotel district with the international airport.
For carrying out the three studies, the board received 3.3mn pesos (US$180,000) from the government, according to the investment portfolio of the finance ministry.
The studies involve a sustainable urban mobility study, the executive project and cost-benefit analysis with a solution to the problems.
The 7.6m-wide boulevard is currently being intervened at certain sections by four ongoing projects, while a major modernization hinges on the pre-investment studies.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Mexico to build 6 modal transfer centers for airport rail link
The government announced it expropriated land for building and rehabilitating six modal transfer centers for the 23km rail line.
Conagua maintains its commitment to ensure integrated and sustainable water management in San Luis Potosí
Likewise, hard work is being done to improve its reaction capacity in terms of safety and prevention in the face of hydrometeorological phenomena t...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Ing. Roberto Ayala Station – Dos Bocas Railway Branch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Mayan Train
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Maya Train - Chetumal-Escárcega Section (Stretch 7)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Mayan Train - Tulum-Chetumal Section (Section 6)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Third stage of the beltway for the metropolitan area of Monterrey (second phase)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Third stage of the beltway for the metropolitan area of Monterrey (first phase)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Yucatan Sustainable Stadium (ESY)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Puerto Manzanillo expansion in the Vaso II of the Cuyutlán Lagoon
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Trolleybus Chalco - Santa Martha
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Mexicali Bypass
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Altán Redes S.A.P.I. de C.V. (Altán Redes)
-
Altán Redes, whose headquarters are located in the City of Mexico, is an international consortium created in 2016 to design, operate and maintain the Mexican telecommunication p...
- Company: Secretaría de Infraestructura, Conectividad y Movilidad del Estado de Guanajuato (SICOM Guanajuato)
-
Secretariat of Infrastructure, Connectivity and Mobility of the State of Guanajuato (SICOM), based in the city of the same name, is an organ belonging to the Executive Branch of...
- Company: Metalsa, S.A. de C.V. (Metalsa)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA)
-
Mexico's federal airport operator, Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA), is an independent government agency with its own equity capital and legal identity. It was created i...
- Company: Servicios Cuprum, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo Cuprum)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Constructora y Pavimentadora Vise S.A. de C.V. (Vise México)
-
Civil engineering firm VISE is involved in the areas of roadworks/paving, water and sewerage, concessions and urban development. The company is based in Mexico and has been oper...
- Company: Gobierno del Estado de Querétaro
- Company: Promovías Terrestres, S.A. de C.V.