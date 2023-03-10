Mexico official insists no complaints from construction sector about highway tolls hike
Even though Mexican construction leaders have warned that the recent 7.8% hike in federal highway tolls will raise construction costs, the infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) says no official complaints from the sector have been received.
“We don’t have any report or record of any complaint in particular from the construction industry,” transport undersecretary Rogelio Jiménez Pons told BNamericas.
Among the sector leaders that have publicly said the toll rise will hit construction costs is the head of the Mexican construction chamber (CMIC) in Sonora state, Jorge Aguirre Robles, who expressed his concerns to local media last month.
SICT announced on February 7 that it would increase highway tolls on the federal network operated by state concessionaires Fonadin and Capufe due to inflation.
The 7.8% increase went into effect on March 6, unleashing complaints from several sectors and transport workers. According to the latest update, Mexico’s federal highways total 50,798km.
