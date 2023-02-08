Mexico
News

Mexico Pacific finds LNG offtaker

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
LNG
Mexico Pacific finds LNG offtaker

Mexico Pacific has secured an offtaker for a portion of the LNG produced in the first two stages of its planned US$10mn Saguaro Energía LNG (formerly known as Puerto Libertad) project in Sonora state.

The company will sell 2Mt/y of the facility's output to ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific through a free-on-board sales purchase agreement over 20 years, the company said in a release.

The US-based offtaker will also retain the option to buy an additional 1Mt/y from the project's third train, it added.

The company has now reached a critical point on contract volumes it requires to make a final investment decision (FID) on the first two trains this year, said Mexico Pacific CEO Ivan Van der Walt.

The company will now “shift focus to close contracting on the significant commercial momentum in place for a subsequent train 3 FID ... As we position for FID on the first two trains, we will also commence advanced engineering with Bechtel,” Van der Walt said.

Saguaro Energía LNG is among the largest projects in Mexico's growing LNG portfolio, which seeks to leverage cheap US shale gas and Mexico's transport capacity to take advantage of the higher LNG prices in Asia and Europe.

The project entails the construction of a 14.1Mt/y terminal at the port of Puerto Libertad on Sonora's Pacific coast. It will be built in three stages, each bringing one liquefaction unit with 4.7Mt/y capacity and some 600Bf3/d of gas consumption online. 

Mexico Pacific has obtained all major permits required for the project. Works are expected to start in 2023 after a final investment decision is made and finish three years later.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Mexico energy watch: CFE courts private sector, looks at US natgas storage

Mexico energy watch: CFE courts private sector, looks at US natgas storage

The heads of the company's trading arms CFEnergía and CFE International hinted at its natural gas plans.

Going green: Latin America's role in the future of hydrogen

Going green: Latin America's role in the future of hydrogen

BNamericas spoke with Nora Castañeda, Sener Energy's hydrogen business manager, about regional development prospects, where the industry stands wit...

Mexico hydrocarbons watch: NFE prepares Lakach signing, CNH approvals

Mexico hydrocarbons watch: NFE prepares Lakach signing, CNH approvals

M&A market in Latin America registers a 10% decrease in October 2022, according to a TTR report

M&A market in Latin America registers a 10% decrease in October 2022, according to a TTR report

The oil and gas industry in Latin America takes the challenge of seeking sustainability with a strong social and environmental committment

The oil and gas industry in Latin America takes the challenge of seeking sustainability with a strong social and en...

Solar PV to overtake onshore wind in Latin America from 2023

Solar PV to overtake onshore wind in Latin America from 2023

Arpel Conference: Experts forecast upward investment in oil and gas

Arpel Conference: Experts forecast upward investment in oil and gas

Perenco to invest US$186mn in Tabasco area next year

Perenco to invest US$186mn in Tabasco area next year

Joining the dots in Latin America's clean energy transition

Joining the dots in Latin America's clean energy transition

Pemex expanding focus to large oil and gas fields amid strategic shift

Pemex expanding focus to large oil and gas fields amid strategic shift

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Pokche field
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago
  • Project: Burgos Basin
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo R
  • Established in 1956, Grupo R is among the first Mexican E&P companies to operate a hydrocarbons facility in the country. As a service provider, the company and its affiliates sp...
  • Company: Hokchi Energy, S.A. de C.V.  (Hokchi)
  • Hokchi Energy is a Mexican oil and gas exploration and production company. Since 2016, it operates the Hokchi block, in the Gulf of Mexico, in a partnership with E&P Hidrocarbur...
  • Company: PetroBal S.A.P.I. de C.V.  (PetroBal)
  • Mexican company PetroBal S.A.P.I de C.V., a subsidiary of Mexican conglomerate Grupo Bal, was created to carry out oil and gas exploration and production activities in Mexico. P...
  • Company: Nuvoil, S.A. de C.V.  (Nuvoil)
  • Founded in 1997, Nuvoil, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican exploration and production company involved in natural gas and other hydrocarbons projects. Among its services are natural gas...

Latest news

OECD sees several digital transformation challenges facing Costa Rica

OECD sees several digital transformation challenges facing Costa Rica

Will Colombia ban open-pit coal mining?

Will Colombia ban open-pit coal mining?

Negotiations to finance Mexican steelmaker Ahmsa could include acquisition

Negotiations to finance Mexican steelmaker Ahmsa could include acquisition

Mexico's Maya train faces new legal obstacle

Mexico's Maya train faces new legal obstacle

Mexico Pacific finds LNG offtaker

Mexico Pacific finds LNG offtaker