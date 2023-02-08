Mexico Pacific finds LNG offtaker
Mexico Pacific has secured an offtaker for a portion of the LNG produced in the first two stages of its planned US$10mn Saguaro Energía LNG (formerly known as Puerto Libertad) project in Sonora state.
The company will sell 2Mt/y of the facility's output to ExxonMobil LNG Asia Pacific through a free-on-board sales purchase agreement over 20 years, the company said in a release.
The US-based offtaker will also retain the option to buy an additional 1Mt/y from the project's third train, it added.
The company has now reached a critical point on contract volumes it requires to make a final investment decision (FID) on the first two trains this year, said Mexico Pacific CEO Ivan Van der Walt.
The company will now “shift focus to close contracting on the significant commercial momentum in place for a subsequent train 3 FID ... As we position for FID on the first two trains, we will also commence advanced engineering with Bechtel,” Van der Walt said.
Saguaro Energía LNG is among the largest projects in Mexico's growing LNG portfolio, which seeks to leverage cheap US shale gas and Mexico's transport capacity to take advantage of the higher LNG prices in Asia and Europe.
The project entails the construction of a 14.1Mt/y terminal at the port of Puerto Libertad on Sonora's Pacific coast. It will be built in three stages, each bringing one liquefaction unit with 4.7Mt/y capacity and some 600Bf3/d of gas consumption online.
Mexico Pacific has obtained all major permits required for the project. Works are expected to start in 2023 after a final investment decision is made and finish three years later.
Mexico energy watch: CFE courts private sector, looks at US natgas storage
The heads of the company's trading arms CFEnergía and CFE International hinted at its natural gas plans.
Going green: Latin America's role in the future of hydrogen
BNamericas spoke with Nora Castañeda, Sener Energy's hydrogen business manager, about regional development prospects, where the industry stands wit...
