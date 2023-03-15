Mexico
Mexico solar panel manufacturer expands Colima factory

Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Retail manufacturer Solarever has inaugurated an expansion of its solar panel manufacturing plant in Mexico’s Colima state.

According to local outlet Contexto Colima, the company invested US$35mn to increase the plant's capacity by 600MW to 1.1GW/y, with output planned to be sold in Mexico, the US and Canada.

"This is a key investment, as it is a company that will establish itself among the most important in the country and can compete, without a doubt, in the construction of solar panels as one of the most important in Latin America," said Colima development minister Francisco García.

Solarever inaugurated the first line at its Colima plant in 2020, when it produced 500MW/y. It also has smaller plants in the states of Hidalgo and Guanajuato totaling 150MW/y capacity.

Solarever supplies retail consumers and businesses as well as large-scale solar parks, according to its website.

Distributed generation assets (below 0.5MW in Mexico) have seen uninterrupted growth, as they face far fewer permitting hurdles than large-scale generators. Some in the industry have suggested the distributed generation limit should be pushed up to 1MW to enable further growth.

Last year, regulator CRE published a controversial update to the rules governing the sector.

