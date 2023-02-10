Mexico steel production, consumption fell in 2022
Mexican liquid steel production fell 1.6% to 18.2Mt and consumption 1.3% to 28.1Mt in 2022, affected by a weak construction sector and rising inflation, according to a report by iron and steel chamber Canacero.
December production fell 5.7% year-on-year, but consumption grew 6.1%.
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s government relations director Noé Galván told an industry event in early December that 2022 consumption would decline 3.8% and remain flat in 2023.
Mexico ranked as 14th largest steel producer of 64 reporting countries in 2022, according to Worldsteel, which also reported that global steel production fell 4.2% to 1.88Bt.
The US – the fourth largest producer after China, India and Japan – produced 80.7Mt, down almost 6%.
Finished products
Finished products output reached 19.5 Mt, 1.5 Mt more than in 2021 but consumption fell by 718,000t to 24.8Mt, according to Canacero.
Hot strips, coil plates, sheet plates, cold strips and seam tubes further increased production last year. Galvanized sheets, alloy steel flats, wire rods, cold sheets and bars saw the largest consumption drops.
In a sector study from November, BBVA wrote that construction – with direct impact on the steel sector – continued to slow down, but would grow 1% in 2023 thanks to civil works benefitting from large energy and transport infrastructure budgets.
Statistics office Inegi said the construction sector grew 0.4% last year.
However, prices of construction inputs will not fall in the short-term because of rising energy and transport costs and expensive credit as result of monetary policy, which would negatively impact investors’ confidence in the sector, BBVA wrote.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Southern Copper mining sales were US$2.82 billion in 4Q22
At the accumulated level, however, a contraction of 8.1% was registered compared to the year 2021.
Are Mexican miners obliged to rectify their tax returns?
BNamericas speaks with Guillermo Mendieta, auditing and tax partner at law firm Mendieta & Cía., about Mexican tax authority SAT's call for mining ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: San Diego (Golden Tag Resources)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Santana-Los Verdes
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Metates (Phase I)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: San Nicolás
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Columba
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Sierra Mojada
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Alamos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: La Fortuna
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Cerro Las Minitas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Amalia
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: HYL Technologies, S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Samson Control S.A. de C.V. (Samson Control México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Territorio y Medio Ambiente, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo TEMA)
-
Grupo Tema is a Safety and Environment consulting company specialized in the chemical, petrochemical, oil and mining industries. Its objective is to achieve safe environments an...
- Company: URS Corporation México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Aecom México)
-
URS Corporation México is the Mexican subsidiary of AECOM, an international infrastructure consulting company. With a presence in the country since the 1950s and a permanent off...
- Company: Aceros Vimar México, SAPI de C.V. (Aceros Vimar)
-
Aceros Vimar is a Mexican supplier of steel products, including flat steels, pipes, structural, commercial and construction steels. Its catalog includes sheets (cold rolled, hot...
- Company: SNF Floerger de México S.A. de C.V. (SNF Floerger de México)
-
SNF Floerger de México, the local subsidiary of the SNF Group, engages in the production of specialty chemicals for the potable water, wastewater treatment, sludge dewatering, o...
- Company: Flopac Ingenieria
- Company: Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (Industrias Peñoles)
-
Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. is a Mexican mining group involved in the extraction, smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals, as well as the production of chemicals. The...
- Company: COMINVI S.A. de C.V. (CoMinVi)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...