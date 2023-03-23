Mexico to award Yucatán highway studies contract
Mexico’s infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) plans to award a geometric plan and geotechnical study contract for construction of part of the Mérida-Celestún highway in Yucatán state.
The study concerns only the 43km stretch from Celestún beach to Kinchil municipality between state capital Mérida and the coast, according to the tender call (LO-09-651-009000948-N-7-2023) published on procurement site Compranet.
In total the highway is almost 100km long.
So far, six groups have shown interest in the process, according to the SICT. These are Jorge E. Mena Palomo, TGC Geotécnia, Ingeniería y Planeación Peninsular, Estudios y Proyectos de Control de Calidad, Rimafer and Triada Geotécnia.
Bids are due to be opened on March 27.
