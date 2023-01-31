Mexico
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Another piece of Mexico’s plan to complete the road and rail connections to Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) north of the capital will be put into place next month. 

On Sunday, the infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) announced that the main highway access to AIFA will be opened in late February. 

Also known as Camino Libre a Tonanitla, the 7bn-peso (US$350mn), 14km, six-lane Casa Morelos-AIFA highway that will be the main access route to the airport from Ecatepec municipality is 95% finished, according to the SICT. 

The works are being carried out by the firms GAYPE and ICA, having started in December 2021. 

The AIFA connectivity plan consists of nine main projects assigned to the government of Mexico state and five to the SICT, including a branch rail line. 

In October, authorities revealed that the state had four projects left to complete, while the ministry had will only have one more initiative to conclude once the Casa Morelos-AIFA highway is finished. 

That project is the 26bn-peso, 23km Lechería branch rail line to connect the airport to the existing Lechería station on the Mexico City-Mexico state suburban train line. 

In October, the head of the SICT, Jorge Nuño, said the passenger rail line was 36% complete and would be finished by the end of 2023.

