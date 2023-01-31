Mexico to cut ribbon on main access road to AIFA airport in February
Another piece of Mexico’s plan to complete the road and rail connections to Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA) north of the capital will be put into place next month.
On Sunday, the infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) announced that the main highway access to AIFA will be opened in late February.
Also known as Camino Libre a Tonanitla, the 7bn-peso (US$350mn), 14km, six-lane Casa Morelos-AIFA highway that will be the main access route to the airport from Ecatepec municipality is 95% finished, according to the SICT.
The works are being carried out by the firms GAYPE and ICA, having started in December 2021.
The AIFA connectivity plan consists of nine main projects assigned to the government of Mexico state and five to the SICT, including a branch rail line.
In October, authorities revealed that the state had four projects left to complete, while the ministry had will only have one more initiative to conclude once the Casa Morelos-AIFA highway is finished.
That project is the 26bn-peso, 23km Lechería branch rail line to connect the airport to the existing Lechería station on the Mexico City-Mexico state suburban train line.
In October, the head of the SICT, Jorge Nuño, said the passenger rail line was 36% complete and would be finished by the end of 2023.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
How to de-risk green hydrogen development in LatAm
A new public policy instrument looks to address fiscal restrictions.
Mexico's Quintana Roo state to receive US$2bn for 5 infra projects
The federal government will provide resources for Maya train stretches, airports and other projects.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Construction and equipment of the metropolitan mixing center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Expansion and remodeling of the general hospital of subzone no.38 san josé del cabo in various services in the municipality of los cabos, baja california sur.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Expansion and remodeling of surgical rooms at hgr no. 2 in villa coapa in tlalpan, south df.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Expansion and remodeling of the umf 55 cananea with 4 clinics the municipality of cananea, sonora
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Roofing of the pool and construction of changing rooms and showers for the Lázaro Cárdenas Social Security Center, Michoacán
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: New 2+1 family medicine unit in villa de acala, chiapas.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Construction and equipment of a pharmacy for the provision of medicines that contribute to outpatient care for people without social security in Mexico City.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Gobierno del Estado de Querétaro
- Company: Promovías Terrestres, S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Evaluación Integral de Obras Civiles, S.A. de C.V. (EIOC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Yutong de México S.A. de C.V.
- Company: Construcciones y Servicios del Noreste S.A. de C.V. (Cosene)
-
Construcciones y Servicios del Noreste S.A. de C.V. (Cosene) is a Mexican construction company founded in 1992 and based in the municipality of General Escobedo, Nuevo Leon prov...
- Company: Corporativo Olmeca Maya Mexica
- Company: Ingenieros Civiles Asociados S.A. de C.V. (ICA México)
-
Ingenieros Civiles Asociados is a Mexican provider of construction services for the development of heavy urban works and specialized infrastructure projects in the country. In 2...
- Company: Equipos Eléctricos de Baja California (EEBC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Laymon Eléctrica S.A. de C.V. (Laymon Transformadores)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Instituto Politécnico de Sinaloa