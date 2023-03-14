Mexico
News

Mexico’s Querétaro brushes off opposition to aqueduct

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Water pipelines Social conflicts

Mexico’s Querétaro state is facing an obstacle in its attempt to begin this year construction of the estimated 8bn-peso (US$424mn) third aqueduct that would serve its capital. 

On Monday, governor Mauricio Kuri told reporters that the project was approved by the federal government and so he is not worried about opposition from neighboring Hidalgo state.

Concerns over the pipeline’s feasibility emerged after Hidalgo governor Julio Menchaca said last week that he backed Zimapán residents’ claim that the project could affect their water supply.

Although planning for the aqueduct is still underway, the aim is to supply water to Querétaro city from the Zimapán dam on the border of Querétaro and Hidalgo, a distance of more than 100km. 

“I spoke with him [Menchaca] before and he asked me to form a political working group to help some community that they have there. But each one of us has to take charge of bringing water to our states,” Kuri said, claiming that Hidalgo would benefit from the project. 

Last month, federal water authority Conagua said it sees Querétaro’s proposal to build the aqueduct as feasible.

Mexican engineering firm Cipro said in November that it had been selected to carry out the executive designs, which include the intake, pumping plant, pipelines, special structures and the water treatment plant. Cipro was awarded the contract by Querétaro water authority CEA, which is in charge of the project.

“We will finish the executive project at the end of this year and [the state government] plans to launch the tenders at the beginning of next year,” Cipro CEO Manuel Salas told BNamericas at the time.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Water & Waste (Mexico)

AMLO delays presentation of Mexico's third infra package

AMLO delays presentation of Mexico's third infra package

Francisco Cervantes Díaz, president of Mexico’s biggest business association, CCE, and the head of the Mexican business council (CMN), Antonio Del ...

Mexico launches pumping plant tender for US$500mn water program

Mexico launches pumping plant tender for US$500mn water program

The project is part of the Agua Saludable para La Laguna program, which includes major works such as a diversion dam over the Nazas River, water tr...

Nuevo León names companies to build El Cuchillo II aqueduct

Nuevo León names companies to build El Cuchillo II aqueduct

US$500mn Mexico water program enters third stage

US$500mn Mexico water program enters third stage

Mexico looks to push ahead with 2 water restoration projects

Mexico looks to push ahead with 2 water restoration projects

Spotlight: AMLO's priority water infra projects

Spotlight: AMLO's priority water infra projects

Grid operator sees Mexican hydro plants untouched by drought

Grid operator sees Mexican hydro plants untouched by drought

CAF's key role in Mexico's Tehuantepec Isthmus interoceanic corridor

CAF's key role in Mexico's Tehuantepec Isthmus interoceanic corridor

LatAm's weight in Spanish construction firms’ portfolios

LatAm's weight in Spanish construction firms’ portfolios

Mexico launches PPP tender for US$57mn Jalisco wastewater expansion project

Mexico launches PPP tender for US$57mn Jalisco wastewater expansion project

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Water & Waste (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Water & Waste (Mexico)

Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Thermo Fisher Scientific Latam
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to mak...
  • Company: Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.  (Rotoplas)
  • Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is a Mexican company engaged in storage, conduction, purification and treatment of water in Latin America. Services offered include specialized wat...
  • Company: Grupo Fypasa, S.A. de C.V.  (Fypasa)
  • Grupo Fypasa, S.A. de C.V. (Fypasa) is a Mexican firm which performs biologic treatment of waste waters; production and storage of drinking water; and develops WTP including pla...

Latest news

Mexico’s Querétaro brushes off opposition to aqueduct

Mexico’s Querétaro brushes off opposition to aqueduct

Brazilian investment fund wins US$640mn PPP contract for São Paulo beltway

Brazilian investment fund wins US$640mn PPP contract for São Paulo beltway

Fresnillo expects pyrites plant grid connection in Q2

Fresnillo expects pyrites plant grid connection in Q2

Brazil’s Eletrobras plans to sell 27 special purpose entities in 2023

Brazil’s Eletrobras plans to sell 27 special purpose entities in 2023

Oracle analyzes markets for LatAm cloud regions

Oracle analyzes markets for LatAm cloud regions