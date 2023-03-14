Mexico’s Querétaro state is facing an obstacle in its attempt to begin this year construction of the estimated 8bn-peso (US$424mn) third aqueduct that would serve its capital.

On Monday, governor Mauricio Kuri told reporters that the project was approved by the federal government and so he is not worried about opposition from neighboring Hidalgo state.

Concerns over the pipeline’s feasibility emerged after Hidalgo governor Julio Menchaca said last week that he backed Zimapán residents’ claim that the project could affect their water supply.

Although planning for the aqueduct is still underway, the aim is to supply water to Querétaro city from the Zimapán dam on the border of Querétaro and Hidalgo, a distance of more than 100km.

“I spoke with him [Menchaca] before and he asked me to form a political working group to help some community that they have there. But each one of us has to take charge of bringing water to our states,” Kuri said, claiming that Hidalgo would benefit from the project.

Last month, federal water authority Conagua said it sees Querétaro’s proposal to build the aqueduct as feasible.

Mexican engineering firm Cipro said in November that it had been selected to carry out the executive designs, which include the intake, pumping plant, pipelines, special structures and the water treatment plant. Cipro was awarded the contract by Querétaro water authority CEA, which is in charge of the project.

“We will finish the executive project at the end of this year and [the state government] plans to launch the tenders at the beginning of next year,” Cipro CEO Manuel Salas told BNamericas at the time.