Mexico’s water authority approves aqueduct project in Querétaro state

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Mexican water authority Conagua sees Querétaro state’s proposal to build its third aqueduct as feasible.

The project’s final details will be defined this year, Conagua’s director Germán Martínez Santoyo told local news outlet AM Querétaro. 

It was recently valued at 8bn pesos (US$424mn) by governor Mauricio Kuri. The two held a meeting (pictured) on February 3 to discuss the project.

“We are studying it, it depends a lot on the availability of water. There are areas that are already under concession. So we have to look at the water availability,” said Martínez, who added that Conagua is now analyzing the project’s executive designs.

Mexican engineering firm Cipro said in November that it had been selected to carry out the executive designs work, which included designing the intake, pumping plant, pipelines, special structures and the water treatment plant. Cipro was awarded the contract by Querétaro water authority CEA, which is in charge of the project.

“We will finish the executive project at the end of this year and [the state government] plans to launch the tenders at the beginning of next year,” Cipro’s CEO Manuel Salas told BNamericas in November. 

Pictured: Germán Martínez Santoyo, in the middle, meets with Queretaro state governor Mauricio Kuri (pictured right) to discuss the project on February 3.

