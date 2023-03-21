Chile
Microsoft Chile datacenter advances in environmental permitting

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
The environmental review agency of Chilean capital Santiago’s metropolitan region recommended approving the Microsoft SLC03 datacenter as the project complies with environmental regulations.

The decision comes after other state bodies gave their assent to the latest addendum presented by the project developer. 

Among those approving the US$317mn project was the regional water authority, but the environmental nod is not definitive. The use of water is one of the issues of greatest concern for the residents of Quilicura, where the datacenter is due to be built, given the scarcity in the area.

While Microsoft incorporated a contingency plan in case of water outflow during construction, the municipality of Quilicura said "the information in the different studies is insufficient to rule out impacts on the quality of life of the inhabitants of the borough."

The municipal government requested clarification regarding consumption of industrial water that will be used in the cooling process of the equipment, as well as details of water use in each stage of the project.

The municipality also requested more information on hazardous waste and asked for the reconsideration of emissions compensation goals.

THE PROJECT

Microsoft SLC03 consists of the construction and operation of a storage building divided into two units (COLO1 and COLO2) where datacenter technological equipment will be installed, an administration building, a 26MVA electrical substation and a high voltage double line circuit that will connect the project’s substation with the Chacabuco substation.

The datacenter is due to be located in an area of 6.73ha in northern Santiago.

The project is designed to be developed in two construction stages totaling 22 months.

