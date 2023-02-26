Press Release

This Minem release was published using machine translation.

The Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) indicated that during 2023 it seeks to develop, implement and execute important natural gas infrastructure projects to contribute to universal access to energy and reduce energy poverty rates in our country.

In order to achieve this, the MINEM, in coordination with the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), has been organizing a team of specialized professionals for the formation of a Project Management Office (PMO). This office, within the scope of the provisions of the Legislative Decree that dictates measures to improve project management and private investment promotion processes, Legislative Decree No. 1543, seeks to be a Specialized Organization for the Management and Execution of Projects (OEGEP) in a sustainable and planned manner, in order to help close gaps in infrastructure and access to public services for the benefit of the population, under a sustainable development approach.

In this sense, for the execution of the Integrated Gas Transportation System Project in the Southern Zone of the Country (SITGAS), which is being managed as a co-financed PPP and has an estimated budget of US$ 4,320 million, an OEGEP is required; which will be implemented with the support of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF). In addition to this, the implementation of a Special Project is being evaluated that, within the framework of the legislation on the matter, allows the articulation and execution of the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to significantly accelerate the massification of natural gas in the south of the country.

The aforementioned structure will be compatible with its nature, functions and competence as it is MINEM, the entity specialized in hydrocarbons. These actions aim to provide a solution to the fair requirements of the population, which in the last two decades were not met. In the Ministry, meritocracy has been established in the institution with more qualified professionals, according to their merits, and according to the required specialty.

In this way, the aim is to achieve the prompt execution of SITGAS and the coastal gas pipeline project, which would complete the security ring in southern Peru for the supply of natural gas.

The completion of future gas pipelines and the development of the projected Petrochemical Plant in Ica and Moquegua will benefit approximately more than 5 million families in the southern regions, providing them with energy at affordable costs, contributing to the country's agriculture and the development of the agro-industry with fertilizers, and boosting the economic recovery with investments that could exceed US$ 20 billion.

In addition to propping up the demand for the large Natural Gas transportation projects, the Petrochemical company will strengthen the country's food security and promote port development, electricity generation, and the construction of communication routes, among others.

Within the framework of the development of projects for the Massification of Natural Gas, MINEM has already transferred more than S/ 491 million to the Social Energy Inclusion Fund (FISE), with the purpose of building more than 1,000 km of new distribution networks that will connect more than 75,000 families.

At the same time, with FISE's own resources, the connection of more than 205,060 families, the construction of more than 300 km of networks and the conversion of more than 90,000 vehicles to CNG will be financed. In this way, many families will benefit from low-cost energy in the short term.

Added to this, the State, additionally, manages to allocate 248 million soles in order to build 505 km of new distribution networks, bring natural gas to 25,200 homes, connect 10 ESSALUD and MINSA hospitals and convert more than 10,000 vehicles to NGV.

MINEM has been constantly coordinating with various sectors, such as universities, international entities, professional associations, business associations, civil society, among others; with the sole objective of reactivating the economy of our country for the benefit of the families of Peru.