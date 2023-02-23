MINEM meets with regional and local authorities to promote rural electrification projects
This Minem release was published using machine translation.
Officials of the General Directorate of Rural Electrification (DGER) of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), in coordination with the Regional Governments, the Regional Management of Energy and Mines and the decentralized offices of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) of Lambayeque, Piura and Tumbes, met with various regional and local authorities to promote rural electrification projects.
Representatives of various electricity distribution companies and the Supervisory Agency for Investment in Energy and Mining (Osinergmin) among other institutions also participated in these technical meetings with authorities.
The events were as follows: February 15 in the provincial municipality of Lambayeque, where 33 mayors participated; on February 16 in the regional government of Piura, with 65 district mayors of that region; and on February 17 in the regional government of Tumbes, where 11 mayors participated. The authorities received information on the procedures for the formulation of new projects, in order to close the gaps in the electric power service, especially in rural areas.
During the development of the three meetings, the mayors, the officials of the Regional Governments, and the representatives of the electrical distribution companies promised to develop the necessary joint work to fulfill this ambitious objective to bring electrical energy to the most away from our country and provide opportunities for integral and sustainable development to the population.
In this way, the General Directorate of Rural Electrification, committed to the objective of providing universal access to electricity service in rural areas, promotes spaces for communication and articulation for the development of joint work, approaching local authorities to achieve said purpose.
The MINEM reported that, through the DGER, 30 rural electrification projects are being carried out in the country that must be completed this 2023, with a global investment of S/ 696.7 million, in 15 regions, which will benefit with a reliable electrical service. and quality to 282 thousand inhabitants of the most remote areas of Peru.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Peru)
Peru: Government will promote nine large mining projects and will promote the network of pipelines for the massific...
The supply of electricity will be guaranteed, with the start-up of 12 electricity transmission projects that will come into operation in July 2023
Sale of electrified vehicles closes with historical figure in 2022
2022 reported a historic figure for the sale of electrified vehicles, far exceeding the level of the previous year.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Punta Lomitas wind farm expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Water reinforcement at the Pachacayo River Middle Basin and Huari River Basin (Second Stage) (Abascocha dam)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Alto Biavo hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Rubí V Phase I photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Rubí V Phase II photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: 250MW Sol de Los Andes photovoltaic plant (Ex Yarabamba)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: San Gabán III hydro plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Andean electrical interconnection system (SINEA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: ULMA Encofrados Perú S.A.
- Company: Alfa Laval S. A. Sucursal Perú (Alfa Laval Perú)
-
Lima-based Alfa Laval S.A. (Peru) is the Peruvian branch of Swedish multinational company Alfa Laval Corporate AB and it started operating in the country in 1962. The company fo...
- Company: Fertilizantes del Sur S.A.C. (Fertisur)
-
Fertilizantes del Sur S.A.C. (Fertisur) is a Peruvian chemicals manufacturer engaged in the production, distribution and export of various products to the agricultural, mining a...
- Company: Komatsu-Mitsui Maquinarias Perú S.A. (Komatsu-Mitsui Maquinarias Perú)
-
Komatsu-Mitsui Maquinarias Perú (KMMP) is a Peruvian joint venture that provides heavy equipment and electric generators for the mining and construction sectors. The company is ...
- Company: Consorcio Eléctrico de Villacuri S.A.C (CVC Energía)
-
Consorcio Eléctrico de Villacuri S.A.C. (CVC Energía), formerly Coelvisac, distributes electric power in Peru rural areas operating since 1993 through a 500km, 22.9kV network an...
- Company: Cag & Ingenieros S.A.C.