This Minem release was published using machine translation.

Officials of the General Directorate of Rural Electrification (DGER) of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM), in coordination with the Regional Governments, the Regional Management of Energy and Mines and the decentralized offices of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) of Lambayeque, Piura and Tumbes, met with various regional and local authorities to promote rural electrification projects.

Representatives of various electricity distribution companies and the Supervisory Agency for Investment in Energy and Mining (Osinergmin) among other institutions also participated in these technical meetings with authorities.

The events were as follows: February 15 in the provincial municipality of Lambayeque, where 33 mayors participated; on February 16 in the regional government of Piura, with 65 district mayors of that region; and on February 17 in the regional government of Tumbes, where 11 mayors participated. The authorities received information on the procedures for the formulation of new projects, in order to close the gaps in the electric power service, especially in rural areas.

During the development of the three meetings, the mayors, the officials of the Regional Governments, and the representatives of the electrical distribution companies promised to develop the necessary joint work to fulfill this ambitious objective to bring electrical energy to the most away from our country and provide opportunities for integral and sustainable development to the population.

In this way, the General Directorate of Rural Electrification, committed to the objective of providing universal access to electricity service in rural areas, promotes spaces for communication and articulation for the development of joint work, approaching local authorities to achieve said purpose.

The MINEM reported that, through the DGER, 30 rural electrification projects are being carried out in the country that must be completed this 2023, with a global investment of S/ 696.7 million, in 15 regions, which will benefit with a reliable electrical service. and quality to 282 thousand inhabitants of the most remote areas of Peru.