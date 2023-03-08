Minister Lazarte inspected work progress at the Chancay Port Terminal
Statement Ministry of Transport and Communications
March 8, 2023
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
The Minister of Transport and Communications (MTC), Paola Lazarte , inspected the progress of the works of the Chancay Port Terminal, located in Huaral, a mega-infrastructure that will receive large vessels to meet the growth in port demand, reduce market costs nationally and internationally and have a positive impact on the economy.
“This great project will change the life of the country and also of Latin America with a great investment that will improve logistics nationwide. It will be the main port in the region”, remarked the head of the MTC.
He added that the economic impact in the area is important because it generates jobs and social investment in various services. “This terminal will facilitate logistics in various cities and will make Peru more competitive. We all win!" he said.
Minister Paola Lazarte toured the construction site accompanied by a group of construction workers, whom she greeted on International Women's Day and highlighted the important role to be played in making this project a reality.
The Chancay Port Terminal, built by the Chinese company Cosco Shipping and promoted by the MTC, has a general construction progress of 29.69% and is key to international trade because it will be a regional 'hub' that will redistribute the cargo of the countries of Chile, Ecuador and Colombia.
The project is made up of three major components. One of them is the port operational zone, which includes the breakwaters, maritime entrance channels, maintenance areas and workshops, as well as storage spaces for containers and bulk and rolling cargo.
The second component is the entrance complex and includes the vehicular port, entrance gates, customs inspection area, administrative offices, and logistic and support service areas.
The third stage is the tunnel, which will be 1.8 kilometers long and will form part of a segregated road corridor for cargo transit related to port operations. It has a drilling advance of 236 meters in rock in the area of the entrance complex and in the operational area an advance of 255 meters in the right gallery and 301 meters in the left gallery.
The construction of the Port of Chancay will economically benefit thousands of families in the corridor from the center of the country to the coast, impacting the generation of jobs and providing benefits for users of the international trade chain. This work will generate 7,500 direct and indirect jobs.
Minister Lazarte inspected work progress at the Chancay Port Terminal
The work has a general progress of 29.69%
Execution of large-scale investment projects to accelerate in 2023
The scheduled investment for 2023 in the portfolio of the main projects at the national level is 13% higher than the investment executed in 2022.
