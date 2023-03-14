Minem statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Oscar Vera Gargurevich, led the inauguration ceremony of the La Huerta Substation and 138 kV Camaná-Ocoña Transmission Line, which will strengthen the availability of energy for the population of the Ocoña district (Camaná) and the province of Caravelí, in the Arequipa region.

During the act of launching this new infrastructure, the minister indicated that energy is essential for the development of Peru, and for this reason he has summoned a highly qualified technical team that works to ensure that new electrification projects are executed as quickly as possible. as quickly as possible nationwide.

He added that President Dina Boluarte and the ministers have the goal of unlocking projects that have not been carried out, and that is why they go to all regions to listen to the authorities and the population, identifying with their highest priority needs.

“We are here to talk with the authorities, with the population. This is a starting point for many more activities that we are going to work on in electrification. Energy means development, that is why it must reach all Peruvians and our government has a very strong work plan on this issue”, stressed the head of the Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM).

He added that, through the General Directorate of Rural Electrification (DGER), MINEM has been executing 30 projects in 15 regions, with the goal of completing them this year and allowing, for the first time, 282,000 Peruvians in Cajamarca, Piura, Lambayeque , La Libertad, Áncash, Pasco, Ayacucho, Apurímac, Loreto, San Martín, Huánuco, Ucayali, Junín, Puno and Amazonas have electricity in their homes and population centers.

Regarding the project, which was in charge of the company Sociedad Eléctrica del Sur Oeste (SEAL), he pointed out that the new La Huerta Substation and Transmission Line will directly benefit 112 thousand people residing in the urban centers and annexes of Ocoña and Caravelí, contributing to closing gaps and improving their quality of life.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the joint work of SEAL managers and local authorities for promoting these works, as they will strengthen energy security and meet the requirements of families and commercial users, immersed in the process of economic reactivation.

In turn, the Vice Minister of Electricity of MINEM indicated that this new infrastructure will contribute to promoting the development of the Arequipa region. "To more energy, more industries, more economic activity and more well-being for all," he added.

In addition to Minister Vera, the Vice Minister of Electricity of MINEM, Jaime Luyo Kuong, the mayor of the province of Camaná, Jaime Mamani Álvarez; the district burgomaster of Ocoña, Waldor Llerena Torres, as well as Jorge del Busto Montenegro and Saúl Yanqui Yanque, president of the board of directors and general manager of SEAL respectively.