Ministry of Communications and Telebras make broadband internet available to Terra Yanomami
This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's communications ministry
Brasília-DF, 01/26/2023 — The Ministry of Communications (MCom), through Telebras, will activate broadband internet signal in the Yanomami Indigenous Reserve, located in Roraima. Access will be through the Geostationary Defense and Strategic Communications Satellite (SGDC). The goal is to serve the local population and help the humanitarian teams that are providing services in the region. The folder is also studying the installation of fixed internet points in the region.
“Today we have the possibility of immediately taking 15 internet points to that location. This is equivalent to more than double what we currently have installed in Yanomami lands. Our goal is to ensure that the population is served in the best possible way, in addition to enabling doctors and humanitarian teams to communicate with the rest of the world so that the situation can be overcome as soon as possible”, says Minister Juscelino Filho.
In recent days, the Federal Government has provided more than 1,000 emergency services to the Yanomami indigenous people. Since the last 20th, a federal task force has been working in the region, following a decree from the Presidency of the Republic, establishing the National Coordination Committee to Combat Sanitary Lack of Assistance in the Yanomami Territory, and an order from the Ministry of Health, declaring a Public Health emergency in view of the need for immediate action in the face of the humanitarian crisis faced in Roraima.
In addition, on Tuesday (24), in Boa Vista (RR), the structuring of the Field Hospital of the Air Force began, with a focus on helping the more than 700 patients who are in the House of Support for Indigenous Health (CASAI) Yanomami .
CONFRONTING — On Saturday (21), President Lula visited the CASAI Yanomami and determined that ministers from different areas adopt a series of measures to face the serious crisis of the peoples who live in the indigenous territory. The Earth today has more than 30 thousand inhabitants.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Brazil's production of IT, electronics and optical equipment takes a hit
Inflation, high interest rates, delays in components affecting production, greater indebtedness of families and companies, as well as lower demand ...
Terra Fibra increases customers in the country by more than 50%
The franchising operating model ended 2022 with presence in 30 cities.
