This is an automated translation of the original release published in Spanish.

MTC press release

March 9, 2023 - 7:55 a.m.

Approximately 3.6 million Peruvians will benefit from the implementation of National Roaming promoted by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) and which has been provided through the publication of Supreme Decree No. 002-2023-MTC published today in the newspaper Official El Peruano.



The regulation seeks to benefit 12% of the country's population (approximately 3.6 million people), which is distributed in populated centers of up to a thousand inhabitants, with partial coverage of mobile services, where not all mobile network operators are present.



“Through this norm, the citizen of these small towns will be able to continue connected to the mobile service, inside and outside the coverage area of their operator. In other words, the continuity of the service is allowed, taking advantage of the existing infrastructure and avoiding the duplication of costs”, indicated the minister of the MTC, Paola Lazarte.



In addition, for the implementation of this roaming, adaptation at the antenna level is not required and the possibility of choice is extended to mobile service consumers. Likewise, the initiative complies with the principles of free access, welfare of society and equality and non-discrimination.



How does it work?



This is a type of sharing in which an operator (from the home network) makes use of the mobile service of another operator (from the visiting network) to provide services to its end users in areas where it does not have coverage. It includes traffic for voice, SMS and data services.



All companies have the option of carrying out National Roaming and benefiting their users with the continuity of the service. The target population for this new regulation is characterized by higher poverty rates.



National Roaming regulations are already being applied successfully in countries in the region such as Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico.