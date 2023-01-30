This is an automated translation of the original press release published in Portuguese.



By Solar MTR

January 30, 2022

MTR Solar is the market leader in the equipment distribution segment for mini-generation plants from 1 to 5 MW with a focus on meeting all plant design specifications: modules, inverters, fixed structure, tracker, medium voltage skid, power cables, and has the best manufacturers and solutions on the market.

In 2023, more than R$ 50 million will be invested in the development of products and solutions for large power plant projects. MTR will invest to become the largest provider of solutions for large power plants in Latin America. The opening of offices in Chile and Colombia is planned for the first half of the year, and the company already has an office in Mexico with assistance from specialists in the sector and the sale of equipment.

To reinforce the execution of the company's new strategy focused on expanding into the AL solar energy market, MTR Solar announced this month the arrival of executive Tony Lamenha, an executive with more than 12 years of experience in the energy sector, who will join the management body of MTR Estruturas as director of its Latin American expansion.

In 2022, MTR invested in two "joint ventures" dedicating the entire production of the factories to the company's projects: for the manufacture of fixed structure, tracker and medium voltage skid, both with factories in the city of Juiz de Fora / MG. With 200% growth in 2022, the company's goal for 2023 is to generate business that reaches 1.5GW in solar equipment.

“The solar energy market has grown a lot in recent years, and, in particular, GD A MTR is investing in a research and development center so that the structural solution has more and more adherence to the reality of projects in Brazil. One of the major launches in 2023 will be a new automation concept for the 100% national tracker, which will ensure greater stock availability and increased efficiency in the generation of energy from photovoltaic plants. With all these actions and investments, our billing projections for the 2022/23 biennium are approximately BRL 1.5 billion”, emphasizes Thiago Rios, CEO of MTR Solar.

MTR's great differential is that the company is the only distributor of mining equipment focused on meeting all plant design specifications. Among the equipment supplied are modules, inverters, fixed structure, tracker, medium voltage skid, power cables, always working with the best manufacturers and solutions on the market and also counts on CTBotelho, a logistics company that guarantees that all equipment reach the site in an integrated manner.

MTR aims to implement "strategic sourcing", purchasing planning based not only on price. Applying variables that allow greater profitability in the long term, reducing the LCOE, levelized cost of electricity. With that, MTR promotes an integration of the engineering of the project and the manufacturer, so that the customer has more data in his decision of which equipment he can use. MTR's specialty is to offer 90% of the necessary equipment for the construction of photovoltaic plants, using its expertise in the market to work with the best and most effective equipment on the market and even having renowned sales consultants in the market who make a consultancy to indicate the equipment that best suits the client's project.

To meet the demand for products and equipment in the solar market, which is expected to grow even more in 2023 and in the coming years, MTR Solar entered into a partnership with the company Tamura for the supply of approximately 300 dry transformers, for use in the area of solar energy, which will supply the need for the first quarter of 2023. The deal, involving an investment of R$30 million, has the capacity to generate almost 300MW.