MTR Solar wants to be the market leader in LatAm and sell 1.5GW in solar equipment
This is an automated translation of the original press release published in Portuguese.
By Solar MTR
January 30, 2022
MTR Solar is the market leader in the equipment distribution segment for mini-generation plants from 1 to 5 MW with a focus on meeting all plant design specifications: modules, inverters, fixed structure, tracker, medium voltage skid, power cables, and has the best manufacturers and solutions on the market.
In 2023, more than R$ 50 million will be invested in the development of products and solutions for large power plant projects. MTR will invest to become the largest provider of solutions for large power plants in Latin America. The opening of offices in Chile and Colombia is planned for the first half of the year, and the company already has an office in Mexico with assistance from specialists in the sector and the sale of equipment.
To reinforce the execution of the company's new strategy focused on expanding into the AL solar energy market, MTR Solar announced this month the arrival of executive Tony Lamenha, an executive with more than 12 years of experience in the energy sector, who will join the management body of MTR Estruturas as director of its Latin American expansion.
In 2022, MTR invested in two "joint ventures" dedicating the entire production of the factories to the company's projects: for the manufacture of fixed structure, tracker and medium voltage skid, both with factories in the city of Juiz de Fora / MG. With 200% growth in 2022, the company's goal for 2023 is to generate business that reaches 1.5GW in solar equipment.
“The solar energy market has grown a lot in recent years, and, in particular, GD A MTR is investing in a research and development center so that the structural solution has more and more adherence to the reality of projects in Brazil. One of the major launches in 2023 will be a new automation concept for the 100% national tracker, which will ensure greater stock availability and increased efficiency in the generation of energy from photovoltaic plants. With all these actions and investments, our billing projections for the 2022/23 biennium are approximately BRL 1.5 billion”, emphasizes Thiago Rios, CEO of MTR Solar.
MTR's great differential is that the company is the only distributor of mining equipment focused on meeting all plant design specifications. Among the equipment supplied are modules, inverters, fixed structure, tracker, medium voltage skid, power cables, always working with the best manufacturers and solutions on the market and also counts on CTBotelho, a logistics company that guarantees that all equipment reach the site in an integrated manner.
MTR aims to implement "strategic sourcing", purchasing planning based not only on price. Applying variables that allow greater profitability in the long term, reducing the LCOE, levelized cost of electricity. With that, MTR promotes an integration of the engineering of the project and the manufacturer, so that the customer has more data in his decision of which equipment he can use. MTR's specialty is to offer 90% of the necessary equipment for the construction of photovoltaic plants, using its expertise in the market to work with the best and most effective equipment on the market and even having renowned sales consultants in the market who make a consultancy to indicate the equipment that best suits the client's project.
To meet the demand for products and equipment in the solar market, which is expected to grow even more in 2023 and in the coming years, MTR Solar entered into a partnership with the company Tamura for the supply of approximately 300 dry transformers, for use in the area of solar energy, which will supply the need for the first quarter of 2023. The deal, involving an investment of R$30 million, has the capacity to generate almost 300MW.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
ISA receives approval for US$124mn Bancolombia loan
The funds will be used to bankroll ISA's 2022-23 investment program, the Medellín-based firm said in a regulatory filing.
Colombia's EPM facing Hidroituango criminal probe
The Medellín-based firm will be hit with multimillion-dollar fines if it fails to begin commercial operations at the hydroelectric plant this month.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: La Mata photovoltaic plant and its transmission line to Ayacucho substation (La Gloria-Cesar)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Colectora substation and Colectora-Cuestecitas and Cuestecitas-La Loma transmission lines
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: LNG Terminal and Electric Complex in Sucre
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: El Río new substation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Escobal Solar Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Nudos Hydroelectric Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Escobal 5 solar project (Escobal solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Escobal 4 solar project (Escobal solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Escobal 3 solar project (Escobal solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Escobal 2 solar project (Escobal solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio Energía de Colombia
- Company: J.E. Jaimes Ingenieros S.A. (J.E. Jaimes Ingenieros)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Enel Green Power Colombia S.A.S. ESP (Enel Green Power Colombia)
-
Enel Green Power Colombia (EGPC), a Colombian subsidiary of the renewable energy firm Enel Green Power opened in 2012 in Bogotá, is in charge of the construction of the 86.2-MW ...
- Company: WEG Colombia S.A.S. (WEG Colombia)
- Company: Health Safety and Environment Ltd.
- Company: Lurtek S.L.U.
- Company: Barzalosa S.A.S (Barzalosa)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Abloy Colombia S.A.S. (Assa Abloy Global Solutions – Critical Insfrastructure Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Mincivil S.A. (Mincivil)
-
Mincivil SA is a Colombian group made up of the firms Mincivil, Topco and Gravillera Albania. The group has six business lines: infrastructure, energy, mining, special services,...