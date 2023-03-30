Neuquén acreage exploration auction draws two bidders
Argentine province Neuquén’s State-run hydrocarbons company GyP received bids from two parties for exploration contracts at two reserved Vaca Muerta shale play blocks.
GyP is offering rights at Bajo del Toro Este (133km2) and Las Tacanas Norte (120km2), it said in a statement.
Companies Selva MarÍa Oil and Interoil Argentina placed a joint bid for the former acreage and Pampa Energía made an offer for the latter. Gas-focused Pampa Energía recently said it was sharpening its focus on oil.
GyP, which is involved in 14 unconventional hydrocarbons concessions in the jurisdiction with partner companies, said it would analyze the offers over the coming days.
Equinor relinquished rights to Vaca Muerta shale play areas Bajo del Toro Este and Águila Mora Noreste, both in the exploration-pilot phase.
GyP, in which the provincial government has a 90% stake, currently sells 1,640b/d directly, of which some 400b/d are exported.
In related news, Neuquén said producers there exported 2.18Mb in February, or 24% of production, at an average price of US$72/b.
Eleven firms exported oil production in February, led by YPF-Chevron vehicle Compañía de Hidrocarburos No Convencionales (21.6%), Petronas (21.6%), Vista Energy (20.2%), Shell (11.8%), Tecpetrol (10%), Exxon (7.1%) and Equinor-Shell venture Bandurria Sur Investments (5.8%). GyP accounted for 0.2% of exports.
