Chile
News

Next Minerals gets environmental approval for Antofagasta copper project

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
New Stage Environmental evaluation Copper Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources
Next Minerals gets environmental approval for Antofagasta copper project

Chile’s Next Minerals received environmental approval for its US$55mn Comahue copper project in Antofagasta region.

Next aims to extract an average of 58,500t per month of ore from the deposit with oxidized, sulfide and mixed minerals, complemented with the purchase of minerals from third parties to produce 6,500t/y of copper cathodes, according to the resolution published by environmental review agency SEA.

The eight-year operation will heavily depend on a 756,000t/y hydrometallurgical processing plant.

First production is expected for 1H24, according to the environmental impact statement, which is downloadable via the Documents tab in the upper right corner.

The regional environmental authority did not identify health risks, although the operation is only 22km from Antofagasta city.

“Comahue is a medium-size sustainable mining project that incorporates high environmental, social and economic standards. It will generate local employment, hire women in technical and professional positions, contribute to the local economy and have absolute respect for the environment,” Next Minerals CEO Cristóbal Fiori told local media last year.

Chile is the world's leading copper producer and the industry is making an effort to retain that position.

Photo credit: USGS

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Capstone Copper outlines sustainable expansion route for Chile

Capstone Copper outlines sustainable expansion route for Chile

The Vancouver-based company announced its sustainability goals and updated its copper expansion and optimization projects in Chile.

Spotlight: Teck's Quebrada Blanca II copper-molybdenum project

Spotlight: Teck's Quebrada Blanca II copper-molybdenum project

The Canadian company provided more details of the project, which is aimed at increasing copper and molybdenum production and slated to start up thi...

Chile environmental submissions edge up in February

Chile environmental submissions edge up in February

Junior exploration roundup: AbraSilver, Solaris, Defiance and more

Junior exploration roundup: AbraSilver, Solaris, Defiance and more

Chile and Peru form alliance to promote green hydrogen in mining

Chile and Peru form alliance to promote green hydrogen in mining

Codelco getting serious about lithium mining

Codelco getting serious about lithium mining

Chile's Codelco preparing for the next 50 years of copper production

Chile's Codelco preparing for the next 50 years of copper production

Seeing the circular economy as smart business, not just environmental responsibility

Seeing the circular economy as smart business, not just environmental responsibility

Spotlight: Mining projects stuck in Chile's permitting bureaucracy

Spotlight: Mining projects stuck in Chile's permitting bureaucracy

Torq Resources Commences Drilling at Santa Cecilia Gold-Copper Project in Chile

Torq Resources Commences Drilling at Santa Cecilia Gold-Copper Project in Chile

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Margarita
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 weeks ago
  • Project: Mostazal
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Nord
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Altazor
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago
  • Project: Rubí
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 weeks ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Icafal S.A.
  • Established in 1981, Icafal S.A. is a Chilean engineering firm which offers services in civil works, road works, concessions, construction and real estate development. The compa...
  • Company: SalfaCorp S.A.  (SalfaCorp)
  • SalfaCorp, Chile's largest construction firm, is engaged in the development and management of engineering, construction and assembly projects, and the investment in commercial r...
  • Company: BNamericas
  • Business News Americas (BNamericas) is an online source of daily business information and intelligence on Latin America. Its services include the publication of analytical repor...

Latest news

Mexico’s business sector calls for government support for nearshoring

Mexico’s business sector calls for government support for nearshoring

Argentina's supreme court creates headwind for Jujuy and Salta lithium projects

Argentina's supreme court creates headwind for Jujuy and Salta lithium projects

Ecuador's national assembly to debate 2 competing water bills

Ecuador's national assembly to debate 2 competing water bills

Mexican solar industry poised for growth starting in 2024

Mexican solar industry poised for growth starting in 2024

Mexican cement industry ready to supply nearshoring players

Mexican cement industry ready to supply nearshoring players