Investment in Mexico's upstream sector will be slightly lower than in 2022, according to private sector commitments and the plans of oil and gas giant Pemex.

The federal oil company's guidance for 2023 is US$13.2bn for capex and US$11.5bn for opex, a total drop of 14% when compared to last year's outlays. Capex alone fell 30% to the lowest level since 2018. Operational expenses have mostly remained flat over the past decade.

Pemex's oilfield development plan emphasizes new work in the Pokche and Akal fields, together with its priority fields portfolio (including highly productive gas and condensate fields Ixachi and Quesqui) and work at its legacy fields, including Ku-Maloob-Zaap, currently its largest oil-producing asset.

According to regulator CNH, for 2023 companies have committed investments totaling US$3.5bn in contracts and farmouts, 8% less than last year.

The fields expected to see the highest investment are Eni's A1 (US$773mn), Fieldwood's A4 (US$614mn), Pemex's Ek-Balam (US$522mn), Hokchi's A2 (US$191mn) and Perenco's Santuario El Golpe (US$180mn).

Other significant investments are planned by PC Carigali, Wintershall, Cárdenas Mora, Pantera, and Total.

Mexico's oil and gas production trended upward last year, and condensate output reached historic heights.

In January, oil, gas and condensate output was significantly above 2022 average levels, especially due to a sharp rise in output at Quesqui, Tabasco state. The field produced 10% more gas in January than in December, and 12% more oil. Condensate output also added 23,000b/d in the period.