Paraguay
Press Release

On electrical losses at the national level, they request reports from ANDE

Bnamericas
Electric Power Distributor
On electrical losses at the national level, they request reports from ANDE

This Chamber of Deputies release was published using machine translation.

(Editorial: Press – Communication Department). In the space of the motions for treatment on tables of the last ordinary session, the Chamber of Deputies approved a draft resolution "That requests reports from the National Electricity Administration (ANDE), on electrical losses at the national level."

This regulation was promoted by the deputy Edgar Olmedo (ANR-Caaguazú), based on the millionaire economic damages of said institution, in recent times, due to unbilled electricity.

Legislator Olmedo spoke of Law No. 287, dating from 1955, which establishes that the Municipality of Villarrica may agree to a concession for a term of 30 years, extendable, by common agreement between the municipality and the concessionary company "Compañía de Luz and Fuerza Sociedad Anónima (CLYFPSA)”.

Said private company is in charge of distributing energy in said municipality.

The congressman mentioned that the deadlines were met in 2015, leaving, from that date, no legal support for the energy concession; and that a precautionary measure would be benefiting that company with a much lower price per megawatt.

“Today, ANDE is acquiring electricity and CLYFPSA, the company that is in charge of distribution, pays a lower price than what ANDE pays to hydroelectric plants. This generates a patrimonial damage to ANDE, since 2017, of 18,500,000 dollars only in difference in price of megawatts. We are talking about doubling the loss, which would be around 40 million dollars”, he pointed out.

He also explained that this megawatt energy difference for a private company generates a negative expenditure that citizens are paying indirectly.

“All this, covered by a precautionary measure that requires ANDE to grant all the amount of energy that company requires at a price not adjusted to the market. This makes the Paraguayan people have to subsidize the difference that today, easily, amounts to approximately 35 million dollars”, argued congressman Olmedo.

Specifically, the request for reports requires data on the totality of what it costs the National Electric Power Administration (ANDE), the loss of energy at the national level.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Paraguay)

Paraguay: Verification of the progress of the execution of the project to improve the Electric Transmission and Distribution System - PHASE II

Paraguay: Verification of the progress of the execution of the project to improve the Electric Transmission and Dis...

Verification of the progress of the execution of the project to improve the Electric Transmission and Distribution System - PHASE II

Strategic Council approved working groups and the Auto Parts Center in Alto Paraná to put electric mobility into action

Strategic Council approved working groups and the Auto Parts Center in Alto Paraná to put electric mobility into ac...

Strategic Council approved working groups and the Auto Parts Center in Alto Paraná to put electric mobility into action

The MIC and the STP articulate actions, including electric mobility in Paraguay, with a view to accelerating economic development

The MIC and the STP articulate actions, including electric mobility in Paraguay, with a view to accelerating econom...

With the support of the IDB, ANDE will identify the strategic places for the installation of the 30 ultra-fast chargers for electric vehicles

With the support of the IDB, ANDE will identify the strategic places for the installation of the 30 ultra-fast char...

Signing of consulting contract for the Modernization, Repowering and Rehabilitation of the Acaray Hydroelectric Power Plant

Signing of consulting contract for the Modernization, Repowering and Rehabilitation of the Acaray Hydroelectric Pow...

Paraguay: ANDE receives first batch of historic purchase of 150 kVA transformers to strengthen electricity distribution system

Paraguay: ANDE receives first batch of historic purchase of 150 kVA transformers to strengthen electricity distribu...

Paraguay's National Electric Mobility Strategy-ENME is now underway

Paraguay's National Electric Mobility Strategy-ENME is now underway

Green hydrogen bill begins legislative trek in Paraguay

Green hydrogen bill begins legislative trek in Paraguay

ANDE incorporates 23 100% electric vehicles into its fleet

ANDE incorporates 23 100% electric vehicles into its fleet

ANDE will receive support from IRENA to promote projects of the Master Generation Plan, using non-conventional renewable energies

ANDE will receive support from IRENA to promote projects of the Master Generation Plan, using non-conventional rene...

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Andes Generación S.p.A.  (Andes Generación)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: OCIR - Ingeniería Vial y de Transporte  (OCIR)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Pioneiros Bioenergia S/A  (Usina Santa Adélia)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: Oryx Power S.L.
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: EP Engenharia
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: Grupo Tecnova Energia
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: MCC Ingeniería
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Home gas installations register an advance of 46.61%

Home gas installations register an advance of 46.61%

Antamina leads Peruvian mining exports in 1H23

Antamina leads Peruvian mining exports in 1H23

Infrastructure: new projects added to BNamericas' platform

Infrastructure: new projects added to BNamericas' platform

Steel group warns excess global capacity could harm Latin America

Steel group warns excess global capacity could harm Latin America

Securing Latin America's e-payment boom: Mastercard's multi-faceted approach

Securing Latin America's e-payment boom: Mastercard's multi-faceted approach