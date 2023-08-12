Bnamericas

On electrical losses at the national level, they request reports from ANDE
This Chamber of Deputies release was published using machine translation.
(Editorial: Press – Communication Department). In the space of the motions for treatment on tables of the last ordinary session, the Chamber of Deputies approved a draft resolution "That requests reports from the National Electricity Administration (ANDE), on electrical losses at the national level."
This regulation was promoted by the deputy Edgar Olmedo (ANR-Caaguazú), based on the millionaire economic damages of said institution, in recent times, due to unbilled electricity.
Legislator Olmedo spoke of Law No. 287, dating from 1955, which establishes that the Municipality of Villarrica may agree to a concession for a term of 30 years, extendable, by common agreement between the municipality and the concessionary company "Compañía de Luz and Fuerza Sociedad Anónima (CLYFPSA)”.
Said private company is in charge of distributing energy in said municipality.
The congressman mentioned that the deadlines were met in 2015, leaving, from that date, no legal support for the energy concession; and that a precautionary measure would be benefiting that company with a much lower price per megawatt.
“Today, ANDE is acquiring electricity and CLYFPSA, the company that is in charge of distribution, pays a lower price than what ANDE pays to hydroelectric plants. This generates a patrimonial damage to ANDE, since 2017, of 18,500,000 dollars only in difference in price of megawatts. We are talking about doubling the loss, which would be around 40 million dollars”, he pointed out.
He also explained that this megawatt energy difference for a private company generates a negative expenditure that citizens are paying indirectly.
“All this, covered by a precautionary measure that requires ANDE to grant all the amount of energy that company requires at a price not adjusted to the market. This makes the Paraguayan people have to subsidize the difference that today, easily, amounts to approximately 35 million dollars”, argued congressman Olmedo.
Specifically, the request for reports requires data on the totality of what it costs the National Electric Power Administration (ANDE), the loss of energy at the national level.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Paraguay)
Paraguay: Verification of the progress of the execution of the project to improve the Electric Transmission and Dis...
Verification of the progress of the execution of the project to improve the Electric Transmission and Distribution System - PHASE II
Strategic Council approved working groups and the Auto Parts Center in Alto Paraná to put electric mobility into ac...
Strategic Council approved working groups and the Auto Parts Center in Alto Paraná to put electric mobility into action
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Electric power solution in La Paz, BCS
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Puerto Peñasco solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Bolero Este photovoltaic project (ex Laberinto)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Celda Solar photovoltaic park (Stages 1 and 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Guayama Solar Energy (GSE)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Toabré Wind Farm (Phase III)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Toabré Wind Farm (Phase II)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
- Project: Baja California Sur VI internal combustion power plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: CEME1 solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Termogaira (Nencol 4)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Geradora Solar Várzea II S.A.
- Company: Andes Generación S.p.A. (Andes Generación)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Trinity Energias Renováveis S.A. (Trinity Energia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: OCIR - Ingeniería Vial y de Transporte (OCIR)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Pioneiros Bioenergia S/A (Usina Santa Adélia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Oryx Power S.L.
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: EP Engenharia
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo Tecnova Energia
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: MCC Ingeniería
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...