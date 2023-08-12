Bnamericas

This Chamber of Deputies release was published using machine translation.

(Editorial: Press – Communication Department). In the space of the motions for treatment on tables of the last ordinary session, the Chamber of Deputies approved a draft resolution "That requests reports from the National Electricity Administration (ANDE), on electrical losses at the national level."

This regulation was promoted by the deputy Edgar Olmedo (ANR-Caaguazú), based on the millionaire economic damages of said institution, in recent times, due to unbilled electricity.

Legislator Olmedo spoke of Law No. 287, dating from 1955, which establishes that the Municipality of Villarrica may agree to a concession for a term of 30 years, extendable, by common agreement between the municipality and the concessionary company "Compañía de Luz and Fuerza Sociedad Anónima (CLYFPSA)”.

Said private company is in charge of distributing energy in said municipality.

The congressman mentioned that the deadlines were met in 2015, leaving, from that date, no legal support for the energy concession; and that a precautionary measure would be benefiting that company with a much lower price per megawatt.

“Today, ANDE is acquiring electricity and CLYFPSA, the company that is in charge of distribution, pays a lower price than what ANDE pays to hydroelectric plants. This generates a patrimonial damage to ANDE, since 2017, of 18,500,000 dollars only in difference in price of megawatts. We are talking about doubling the loss, which would be around 40 million dollars”, he pointed out.

He also explained that this megawatt energy difference for a private company generates a negative expenditure that citizens are paying indirectly.

“All this, covered by a precautionary measure that requires ANDE to grant all the amount of energy that company requires at a price not adjusted to the market. This makes the Paraguayan people have to subsidize the difference that today, easily, amounts to approximately 35 million dollars”, argued congressman Olmedo.

Specifically, the request for reports requires data on the totality of what it costs the National Electric Power Administration (ANDE), the loss of energy at the national level.