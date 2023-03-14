Oracle analyzes markets for LatAm cloud regions
Oracle is exploring new locations for cloud zones in Latin America, regional telecoms senior vice president Ángel Alija told BNamericas.
While markets in Central America and Peru are being analyzed, “so far, we have confirmed the first cloud region for Colombia and the second for Mexico,” Alija said on the sidelines of a company event.
To host the regions and offer the OCI service, the company uses datacenters of Claro in Colombia and Telmex in Mexico.
Oracle also plans to have a second Chilean cloud region installed and reach 41 locations in 22 countries by the end of the year.
Currently, Oracle operates a cloud region in Querétaro (Mexico), inaugurated in 2022, one in Santiago, inaugurated in 2020, and one each in São Paulo and Vinhedo, inaugurated in 2019 and 2021.
Oracle created a unit to help telcos in the region with digital transformation. It offers industry-specific cloud solutions, which enable telcos to build applications or modernize existing workloads through over 80 cloud services, including data management, developer services, analytics and artificial intelligence.
Thanks to a partnership with VMware, companies can manage VMware environments in the Oracle cloud as if they were on premise.
Other clients Oracle serves are Vivo in Brazil, Entel in Chile and AT&T in Mexico.
News in: ICT (Colombia)
ODATA obtains ISO 14001 certification for corporate sustainability
Data center company wins recognition that attests to commitment and environmental responsibility.
LatAm ICT investment, financing watch
BNamericas provides briefs on ICT investments, acquisitions, startups and dealmaking in Latin America.
