Oruro oil income increases 32% in 2022
Oruro, Feb 10 (AN/YPFB) The president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, highlighted the 32% increase in oil income in favor of the department of Oruro during the 2022 administration, which rose from USD 45.41 million to USD 63.06 million.
"The department of Oruro, in 2022, received Bs 420 million (USD 63.06 MM) for oil income, 32% more than the management of 2021 resources that are destined for the construction of works in health and education services, benefiting from direct way to the inhabitants of this courageous land”, affirmed the first president.
Oil income is made up of the Direct Tax on Hydrocarbons (IDH), royalties, patents and taxes and the participation of YPFB. The resources are reinvested in established projects in the upstream and downstream. Additionally, they contribute to economic recovery. Thanks to the Nationalization of Hydrocarbons, a process that began on May 1, 2006, the state oil company has generated, in the last 16 years, more than USD 45 billion.
RESOURCES
The state oil company generated USD 1,281 million of oil income between 2006 and 2022 in favor of the department of Oruro, resources that were converted into works in education, health and infrastructure that were executed by the governorships, municipal governments and state universities.
"The accumulated income that was achieved in favor of the department was thanks to the commercialization of hydrocarbons and is mainly the result of the process of Nationalization of Hydrocarbons," said the executive president of the state oil company, Armin Dorgathen.
The benefits of the resources generated by the state oil company arrived in Oruro to materialize in works. In 2014 it reached USD 153.28 million, a year before it reached USD 151.21 million and in 2012 it achieved USD 117.28 million.
This February 10, the department of Oruro commemorates its 242 years of the libertarian feat of 1781, an opportunity that the state oil company ratifies its commitment to work to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of this region of the country.
