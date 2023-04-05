Panama launches tender call for non-aeronautical concession at Colón airport
Panama's state-owned airport operator Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen (AITSA) has announced the launch of a tender call for the concession of the Enrique A. Jiménez international airport in Colón.
The tender 006-2023-CONCE includes the concession for non-aeronautical services including “commercial exploitation, construction, maintenance and operation of areas in the passenger terminal, cargo area, parking and accesses.”
“We are opening the possibility of a concessionaire making investments, maintaining and internationally promoting a terminal with the potential to complement air and maritime freight transport, purchases in the duty-free area and regional tourism,” AITSA stated on its Twitter account.
Interested parties can obtain the tender documents from April 10-14 by paying US$4,000 at AITSA's administrative offices. A tour of Enrique A. Jiménez airport will be offered on April 25 and meetings will be held on May 9 to provide more information.
The reception of bids is scheduled for June 26.
This airport was inaugurated in 2013 after investments of US$58mn were made.
AITSA is also looking into the possibility of offering the Enrique Malek terminal in David, Chiriqui province, and Scarlett Martinez terminal in Rio Hato, Cocle province, while the Panamá Pacífico terminal could remain under the control of the company as a secondary alternative to Tocumen airport in Panama City, according to local media.
The regional terminals have estimated annual costs of US$10mn for AITSA.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Panama)
Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works
BNamericas takes a look at some of the most relevant infrastructure projects in Panama this year.
Panama to receive bids for Panamerican East highway works
The PPP contract is part of a US$292mn three-stage plan focused on the stretch between Las Garzas in Panamá province and Yaviza in Darién province.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Panama Canal expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 years ago
- Project: Las Pipas-Llana Arriba-La Pitaloza-La Mesa highway rehabilitation
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 years ago
- Project: Panama Metro Line 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 years ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Panama Ports Company (Hutchison Ports PPC)
-
Panama Ports Company is a subsidiary of Hutchison Port Holdings which operates in Panama through a 25-year extendable concession granted by the government. It operates two ports...
- Company: Bauer Fundaciones Panamá S.A. (Bauer Fundaciones Panamá)
-
BAUER Fundaciones Panamá S.A., a local subsidiary of the German company BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH with a history of over 200 years, engages in foundation technology. Its Panamá'...
- Company: Envirolab S.A
- Company: E. Barranco y Asociados S.A. (EBASA)
- Company: Consorcio Agua para Gamboa
-
Consorcio Agua para Gamboa, based in the City of Panama and formed by the Spanish company Tedagua and Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios was allocated the study, design, constructi...
- Company: Cementos Argos
- Company: Alcaldía de San Miguelito