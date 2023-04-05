Panama
Panama launches tender call for non-aeronautical concession at Colón airport

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Panama's state-owned airport operator Aeropuerto Internacional de Tocumen (AITSA) has announced the launch of a tender call for the concession of the Enrique A. Jiménez international airport in Colón. 

The tender 006-2023-CONCE includes the concession for non-aeronautical services including “commercial exploitation, construction, maintenance and operation of areas in the passenger terminal, cargo area, parking and accesses.” 

“We are opening the possibility of a concessionaire making investments, maintaining and internationally promoting a terminal with the potential to complement air and maritime freight transport, purchases in the duty-free area and regional tourism,” AITSA stated on its Twitter account. 

Interested parties can obtain the tender documents from April 10-14 by paying US$4,000 at AITSA's administrative offices. A tour of Enrique A. Jiménez airport will be offered on April 25 and meetings will be held on May 9 to provide more information. 

The reception of bids is scheduled for June 26. 

This airport was inaugurated in 2013 after investments of US$58mn were made. 

AITSA is also looking into the possibility of offering the Enrique Malek terminal in David, Chiriqui province, and Scarlett Martinez terminal in Rio Hato, Cocle province, while the Panamá Pacífico terminal could remain under the control of the company as a secondary alternative to Tocumen airport in Panama City, according to local media. 

The regional terminals have estimated annual costs of US$10mn for AITSA.

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

