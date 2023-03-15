Panama
News

Panama opens US$150mn metro line expansion

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Metro Public Investment
Panama opens US$150mn metro line expansion

Panama City opened the US$152mn metro line No. 2 expansion, after 39 months of construction and tests. 

Metro de Panamá said in a statement that the city will become "the first in Central America ... to have a metro connection between the city center and its main international airport."

The 2km elevated expansion connects Tocumen international airport, specialized higher technical institute ITSE and Corredor Sur station.

Works were carried out by Consorcio Linea 2 and are expected to benefit nearly 8,000 workers, students and residents.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Panama)

Panama to tender baseball complex in October

Panama to tender baseball complex in October

Local authority Pandeportes signed a memorandum of agreement with the MLB to receive advice on construction of the new sports infrastructure.

Central America turning to cable cars for public transit

Central America turning to cable cars for public transit

The region has mostly relied on bus systems in its largest urban centers, while past attempts to implement inter-urban cable and rail lines have mo...

Metro de Panamá starts load tests for US$178mn line No. 1 extension

Metro de Panamá starts load tests for US$178mn line No. 1 extension

Consortium starts design work on Panama Canal tunnel

Consortium starts design work on Panama Canal tunnel

Panama second metro line 75% complete, US$9mn tender awarded

Panama second metro line 75% complete, US$9mn tender awarded

Surety: Chubb talks Chile outlook, Vaca Muerta potential

Surety: Chubb talks Chile outlook, Vaca Muerta potential

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

How Cabei is emerging as CentAm's main PPP promoter

Japan shows interest in constructing Panama Canal metro tunnel

Japan shows interest in constructing Panama Canal metro tunnel

Millicom doubles down on Panama with US$250mn investment

Millicom doubles down on Panama with US$250mn investment

Metro orders a new evaluation of proposals submitted for the tunnel design

Metro orders a new evaluation of proposals submitted for the tunnel design

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Panama)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Panama)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Hilti Latin America S.A.  (Hilti Latin America)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Boskalis Panamá, S.A.  (Boskalis Panamá)
  • Headquartered in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, the international dredging company Boskalis has a presence in 90 countries on five continents through a fleet of more than 700 ves...

Latest news

For Chile business sector, tax reform 'didn’t encourage savings or investment'

For Chile business sector, tax reform 'didn’t encourage savings or investment'

Ecuador set to sign pre-feasibility study contracts for 5 highways

Ecuador set to sign pre-feasibility study contracts for 5 highways

Panama opens US$150mn metro line expansion

Panama opens US$150mn metro line expansion

Codelco getting serious about lithium mining

Codelco getting serious about lithium mining

How Brazil’s BNDES plans to double its lending

How Brazil’s BNDES plans to double its lending