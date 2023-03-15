Panama opens US$150mn metro line expansion
Panama City opened the US$152mn metro line No. 2 expansion, after 39 months of construction and tests.
Metro de Panamá said in a statement that the city will become "the first in Central America ... to have a metro connection between the city center and its main international airport."
The 2km elevated expansion connects Tocumen international airport, specialized higher technical institute ITSE and Corredor Sur station.
Works were carried out by Consorcio Linea 2 and are expected to benefit nearly 8,000 workers, students and residents.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Panama)
Panama to tender baseball complex in October
Local authority Pandeportes signed a memorandum of agreement with the MLB to receive advice on construction of the new sports infrastructure.
Central America turning to cable cars for public transit
The region has mostly relied on bus systems in its largest urban centers, while past attempts to implement inter-urban cable and rail lines have mo...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Amador cruise terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Widening Las Playas corridor section II: Santa Cruz-San Carlos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Dionisio Arrocha Hospital (Puerto Armuelles)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Fourth bridge over Panama Canal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: New Almirante Hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Panamerican Highway from Yaviza to Pinogana and bridges over the Chucunaque River and Tuira River
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Omar Torrijos highway rehabilitation, Corozal-Red Tank-Vía Centenario stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Punta Pacífica Costa del Este hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Tocumen airport expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Panamá Colon container port
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Panama)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo Ferralia
- Company: Ininfra
- Company: Planeamiento y Desarrollo S.A
- Company: Hilti Latin America S.A. (Hilti Latin America)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: LMM INGENIERIA
- Company: Tarsco Panama
- Company: BPR Construcciones
- Company: Boskalis Panamá, S.A. (Boskalis Panamá)
-
Headquartered in Papendrecht, the Netherlands, the international dredging company Boskalis has a presence in 90 countries on five continents through a fleet of more than 700 ves...
- Company: Grupo Morpho S.A.