Panama City opened the US$152mn metro line No. 2 expansion, after 39 months of construction and tests.

Metro de Panamá said in a statement that the city will become "the first in Central America ... to have a metro connection between the city center and its main international airport."

The 2km elevated expansion connects Tocumen international airport, specialized higher technical institute ITSE and Corredor Sur station.

Works were carried out by Consorcio Linea 2 and are expected to benefit nearly 8,000 workers, students and residents.