Statement from the Ministry of Public Works and Communications of Paraguay

This is a machine translation of the original statement issued in Spanish

The Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) awarded this Wednesday, April 12, the 4 lots of works, tendered for the asphalting of the PY12 route .

Block 1 will be in charge of the TEC Consortium, made up of the firms TOCSA SA, ECOMIPA SA and Concret Mix SA, with an investment of G. 338,128,586,091.

For its part, Lot 2 will be borne by the Avanza Chaco Consortium ( Construpar SA – Tecnoedil SA Constructora – Ocho A SA), with an investment of G. 343,543,481,619.

Likewise, Lot 3 will be built by the Chaco Road Consortium (Weell. Co SA- Teco SRL), by G. 244.003.384.977.

Block 4 will be in charge of the Chaco Sur Consortium (MM SA- Tecnología del Sur SAE- Proel Ingeniería de Augusto Ortellado Narváez- Compañía de Construcciones Civiles SA), for an amount of G. 366,696,813,488.

To the so-called MOPC No. 83/2022, tendered internationally under ID No. 418,689, 10 offers from companies and consortiums were submitted.

Scope of works

The contracts contemplate the qualification of 166 km of the aforementioned route within a period of 24 months, then its maintenance by service levels for 48 months and Environmental and Social Mitigation measures.

The first stretch starts at km 2.5 to km 37.4 and includes improving access to Nanawa.

Section 2 goes from km 37.4 to km 80.2. It continues with section 3, from km 80.2 to km 122.2 plus the access to the Ninfa community.

Finally, section 4 will cover the last 38 km up to km 160 together with the access to the General Bruguez district.

Development of the Lower Chaco

The improvement of the PY12 route is of the utmost importance to promote the development of Bajo Chaco, and generate an integration corridor between Argentina and Paraguay.

The planned works include asphalt paving of the existing road, the construction of 3 bridges within the layout, the adaptation of embankments plus drainage and road safety works.

Likewise, road solutions are foreseen in urban areas for the cities of José Falcón, Nanawa, Ninfa and Gral. Bruguez, as well as direct benefits for indigenous populations settled in their area of influence.

It is estimated that the construction of this work will generate around 750 direct jobs.

The awarding resolution can be seen here.