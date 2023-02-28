Pemex returns to profits in 2022 and ups production
Mexico's national oil company Pemex reported net earnings of 23bn pesos (US$1.19bn) in 2022, compared to a net loss of 295bn the previous year.
The return to the black was mainly due to strong oil prices, with the annual average price of US$89.35/b for the Mexican mix being 39% higher than in 2021, the company said on Monday in its Q4 results report.
It was also the first year of profits since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office in December 2018.
In the fourth quarter, the NOC registered a net loss of 173bn pesos, representing a loss reduction from 195bn in the same quarter of 2021.
Pemex also reported an increase in average daily oil production, mainly due to the incorporation of the Quesqui and Ixachi fields.
When excluding production with partners, Q4 output was up 1.7% year-on-year to 1.76Mb/d (million barrels per day), continuing an upward trend that began in 2019, the company said.
"Since the end of the year, the results of the efforts we have put into our new developments such as Quesqui and Ixachi began to materialize, which already contribute significant volumes of oil and natural gas extraction," CEO Octavio Romero said during a call with investors.
Some days saw production surpass 1.8Mb/d, he added.
"During December, the contribution of the new developments added more than 500,000b/d to Pemex's total production, and as new wells come into operation throughout 2023 this participation will be even greater," said Romero.
In addition, crude processing increased 14.6% to 816,000b/d.
Romero highlighted last year's purchase of the Deer Park refinery in Texas, saying it had been an "excellent business for Pemex in many aspects."
"At the end of 2022, 279,000b/d had been processed, of which 83% were converted into high-value products such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Regarding the 2022 results, the refinery reported a net profit of US$956mn,” he said.
Last year also saw Pemex reduce its large debt by 7%, to 2.09tn pesos.
Last week, Bloomberg reported that Pemex was in separate negotiations with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to obtain at least in US$1bn in debt-related financing. The move comes after Pemex issued US$2bn in 10-year bonds in January.
