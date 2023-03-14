Mexico
Pemex seeks to reduce gas flaring with new compression unit

Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Fuel oils Natural Gas Conventionals Gas Processing
Mexico's federal oil and gas company Pemex is advancing plans to reduce gas flaring by deploying a gas compression unit at the Ku Alfa platform in the Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

With the unit, expected to start operations this weekend, Pemex plans to achieve a 98% gas utilization rate at the field, offshore Tabasco and Campeche states.

Pemex also plans to achieve a 98% gas utilization rate across its entire hydrocarbons portfolio.

Pemex's most productive oil asset and active since the 1990s, Ku-Maloob-Zaap production has declined over the past years, but the company seeks to stabilize output at around 800,000b/d, or roughly 45% of its oil output, Oil & Gas Magazine reported CEO Octavio Romero Oropeza as saying.

Romero Oropeza said the output plan includes the injection of nitrogen gas into the field, an enhanced oil recovery technique used after primary and secondary recovery options are exhausted.

***

Operations at a US$55mn cogeneration plant in Guadalupe, Nuevo León, have been suspended due to permitting hurdles, according to the BNamericas database.

The 35MW plant supplied local paper manufacturer Papel y Empaques Gondi in Monterrey.

***

A fire broke out at Pemex’s Deer Park refinery in Texas and was extinguished in less than an hour, the second such incident within a month.

The fire was visible from the refinery's surroundings, but personnel were not hurt, according to Reuters. A Pemex team is assessing the damage.

