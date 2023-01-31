Peru
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Peru awards US$73mn transmission PPP

Peru’s private investment promotion agency ProInversión awarded Spain’s Acciona Concesiones the PPP contract for the Ica-Poroma and Cáclic-Jaén transmission lines, expected to generate combined investments of US$73mn.

At the awarding ceremony, an Acciona representative said the contracts were “another big step and we revalidate our trust.”

In November, the company won contracts for the 220kV Reque-Nueva Carhuaquero line and the Nueva Tumbes substation, involving US$54mn combined.

Nine companies pre-qualified for the tender, but only four submitted offers. Acciona’s involved the lowest cost at US$4mn per year for operation and maintenance and US$13mn for aggregate services.

“We have a very interesting portfolio and we have already passed it on to those who are present in this sector. We want to award almost US$10bn in the energy sector in 2023 and soon we will have a new portfolio [for] 2024,” ProInversión head José Salardí said at the event.

Salardí took the helm with the expectation of boosting PPPs. Four more projects are expected to be awarded this half.

The Ica-Poroma and Cáclic-Jaén lines were part of a portfolio ProInversión could not award during 2H22. 

Both lines are self-financed state initiatives, with investments recouped through the revenue they generate. The contract is for 30 years, plus the construction period.

The Ica-Poroma transmission line will expand transmission capacity and inject energy from the Punta Lomitas and Dunas plants into the national grid. The Cáclic-Jaén line will help improve supply to the Bagua-Jaén electrical system, which covers the Cajamarca and Amazonas regions.

Of particular concern is the safeguard of the Norperuano oil pipeline.

