Peru crude production hits nearly 24-month high
Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 04, 2022
Coalbed methane WTI Mexican Mix Deepwater Type of hydrocarbons Natural Gas Location Production Offshore Drilling rigs Upstream Brent NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Shallow waters Appointments & Promotions Oil sands Shale gas Shale Oil Tight gas Subsea Crude oil Geological mapping / Surveys Onshore Upstream Company Heavy oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.