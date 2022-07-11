Peru energy watch: Gas contingency, exploratory campaign, power portability
Bnamericas Published: Monday, July 11, 2022
LNG Location Environmental evaluation Coalbed methane Natural Gas Distribution Heavy oil Offshore Drilling rigs Upstream Onshore Shale gas Deepwater WTI Tight gas Licensing & Concessions Subsea Type of hydrocarbons Shale Oil NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Legislation & Regulation Brent Shallow waters Oil sands Geological mapping / Surveys Electric vehicles Crude oil Upstream Company Mexican Mix Natural Gas
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.