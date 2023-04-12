Peru looking to grease the wheels for the mining sector
As Peru’s energy and mines ministry (Minem) readies lithium exploration permits and mine construction licenses, it also needs to start focusing on social aspects in mining regions and professional shortages.
"First, the government has to establish dialogue at the regional level, explain and/or apologize for what happened [during recent protests] and present a report. Only then can a roundtable be set up about a project, otherwise it will be impossible," Miguel Incháustegui, an independent director of Candente Copper and former energy and mines minister, told BNamericas.
Incháustegui added that the task will not be easy, considering the clashes between authorities and citizens, especially in Puno, a key region for Peru's lithium ambitions.
“The social management office doesn't have enough staff to carry out prior consultations. For now, this is being subcontracted. But it's necessary – in parallel with improving the permitting process – to reinforce and expand the technical team to evaluate more in less time,” he added.
The government also needs to rebuild business confidence, which is challenging, as progress on the portfolio is constantly delayed.
LITHIUM AND PERMITS
Energy and mines minister Óscar Vera (pictured) told local media recently that the government should be open to the needs of miners like Macusani Yellowcake, a subsidiary of Canada’s American Lithium, which owns the Falchani deposit and is the only company that explores for lithium in Peru.
Macusani stopped hydrogeological studies in the region, however, due to social protests and discontent. The company claimed the region hosts 4.7Mt of inferred and indicated lithium carbonate resources.
Lithium regulations have been under development in the country since August 2022, aiming to replicate Chile and Argentina’s models.
Vera also said Minem is seeking to shorten approval periods for new mines from two years to six months with the help of the World Bank, which will review all current procedures. The private sector proposed implementing a single platform for evaluation of permits, as several ministries and regulators currently coordinate before reaching a decision.
In order to achieve that, more professionals are needed to do field and technical work. Incháustegui also said many administrative professionals were replaced with party loyalists during the Pedro Castillo administration and a reform to tackle the problem was recently implemented.
Execution of large-scale investment projects to accelerate in 2023
The scheduled investment for 2023 in the portfolio of the main projects at the national level is 13% higher than the investment executed in 2022.
Silver Mountain Resources Reports Final Drill Holes of 2022 Drill Campaign at Reliquias Mine
Test results of 7 holes drilled to test the Pozo Rico, Perseguida, Matacaballo, Vulcano and Escondida veins are reported in this release.
- Company: Compañía Minera Miski Mayo S.R.L. (Miski Mayo)
Compañía Minera Miski Mayo, a JV between The Mosaic Company and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., owns the Miski Mayo phosphate rock mine, located in Piura region, in Peru's Sechura Province....
Bechtel Peru is the local subsidiary of Bechtel, a global engineering, construction and project management company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. Bechtel has worked i...
Minera Aurifera Retamas (Marsa) is a Peruvian mining company engaged in the mining and production of gold and silver. The company operates the San Andrés mine, located in La Lib...
DSI Underground Peru is a provider of rock mass support and fortification products, systems and solutions for the underground mining and tunnel construction industry. Based in t...
Shougang Hierro Perú S.A.A., a subsidiary of Chinese steel group Shougang Co., is Peru's only iron ore producer. The Lima-based company operates the Marcona mine in Ica region, ...
Subsidiary of SCN-Lavalin, dedicated to consulting and construction engineering, especially for the mining and metals sectors.
AK Drilling International S.A. is a provider of drilling services for mining and oil and gas companies. In addition, it offers geotechnical and hydrogeology services, in areas s...
Peruvian miner Minera Los Quenuales S.A., it's a subsidiary of Glencore Finance (Bermuda) Ltd., and part of the multinational conglomerate Glencore plc. It engages in the operat...