As Peru’s energy and mines ministry (Minem) readies lithium exploration permits and mine construction licenses, it also needs to start focusing on social aspects in mining regions and professional shortages.

"First, the government has to establish dialogue at the regional level, explain and/or apologize for what happened [during recent protests] and present a report. Only then can a roundtable be set up about a project, otherwise it will be impossible," Miguel Incháustegui, an independent director of Candente Copper and former energy and mines minister, told BNamericas.

Incháustegui added that the task will not be easy, considering the clashes between authorities and citizens, especially in Puno, a key region for Peru's lithium ambitions.

“The social management office doesn't have enough staff to carry out prior consultations. For now, this is being subcontracted. But it's necessary – in parallel with improving the permitting process – to reinforce and expand the technical team to evaluate more in less time,” he added.

The government also needs to rebuild business confidence, which is challenging, as progress on the portfolio is constantly delayed.

LITHIUM AND PERMITS

Energy and mines minister Óscar Vera (pictured) told local media recently that the government should be open to the needs of miners like Macusani Yellowcake, a subsidiary of Canada’s American Lithium, which owns the Falchani deposit and is the only company that explores for lithium in Peru.

Macusani stopped hydrogeological studies in the region, however, due to social protests and discontent. The company claimed the region hosts 4.7Mt of inferred and indicated lithium carbonate resources.

Lithium regulations have been under development in the country since August 2022, aiming to replicate Chile and Argentina’s models.

Vera also said Minem is seeking to shorten approval periods for new mines from two years to six months with the help of the World Bank, which will review all current procedures. The private sector proposed implementing a single platform for evaluation of permits, as several ministries and regulators currently coordinate before reaching a decision.

In order to achieve that, more professionals are needed to do field and technical work. Incháustegui also said many administrative professionals were replaced with party loyalists during the Pedro Castillo administration and a reform to tackle the problem was recently implemented.