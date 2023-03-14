Peru
News

Peru readying product sale from revamped Talara refinery

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tenders Refineries
Peru readying product sale from revamped Talara refinery

Peru’s national oil company Petroperú will soon start the sale of petroleum coke which will be produced from the revamped Talara refinery.

Interested buyers may contact the NOC’s hydrocarbons purchasing department at: trading@petroperu.com.pe

Latest information from the energy and mines ministry released last year shows that no petcoke was produced in 2020 and 2019, and that Doe Run suspended operations of its petcoke plant in 2004 for environmental reasons.

In 2020, petcoke use in Peru rose 7.6% to 62.9Mt, the bulk of which was consumed by Cementos Sur (88.6%), followed by Calidra Perú (11.3%).

That year, imports of the secondary fuel slid 69.4% to 32.2Mt.

The NOC has highlighted, however, that the new refinery will boast a flexicoking unit to minimize the production of residuals and petcoke.

In recent days, Petroperú chairman Carlos Vives Suárez said that between May and June, Talara will be 100% operational.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)

Peru energy watch: Upstream bill, transmission call, hydro study

Peru energy watch: Upstream bill, transmission call, hydro study

A roundup of developments from the oil and gas, and power sectors.

Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 5 of the ONP due to threat of taking over facilities

Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 5 of the ONP due to threat of taking over facilities

Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 5 of the ONP due to threat of taking over facilities

Protesters in Condorcanqui maintain an impediment for Petroperú to contain the spill

Protesters in Condorcanqui maintain an impediment for Petroperú to contain the spill

YPFB invoices more than USD 79.16 million for LPG sales to Brazil, Paraguay and Peru

YPFB invoices more than USD 79.16 million for LPG sales to Brazil, Paraguay and Peru

Petroperú signed a contract to start the strengthening plan

Petroperú signed a contract to start the strengthening plan

MINEM reactivates LPG Executive Board so that more Peruvians have access to clean fuels

MINEM reactivates LPG Executive Board so that more Peruvians have access to clean fuels

Peru: Protesters in Condorcanqui cut oil pipeline and block entrance to the area

Peru: Protesters in Condorcanqui cut oil pipeline and block entrance to the area

Acts of vandalism against the integrity of the North Peruvian Pipeline represent a danger that requires to be stopped

Acts of vandalism against the integrity of the North Peruvian Pipeline represent a danger that requires to be stopped

Experts weigh in on ‘reactivation’ of US$4.5bn south Peru gas pipeline

Experts weigh in on ‘reactivation’ of US$4.5bn south Peru gas pipeline

Acts of vandalism against the North Peruvian Pipeline put the lives of the nearby population at risk

Acts of vandalism against the North Peruvian Pipeline put the lives of the nearby population at risk

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Block 192
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 6 days ago
  • Project: Block Z-57
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 7 days ago
  • Project: Block XXI
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 7 days ago
  • Project: Block 95
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 months ago
  • Project: Block 131
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago
  • Project: Block 130
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago

Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Termochilca S.A.  (Termochilca)
  • Peruvian power company Termochilca S.A. engages in power generation and sale, and the development of projects and investments in the hydrocarbon, infrastructure, service, transp...
  • Company: Gold Oil Peru S.A.C  (Gold Oil Peru)
  • Gold Oil Peru S.A.C, the local branch of the British oil and gas producer Baron Oil Plc, operates two blocks in Peru. Thus, the company is whole owner of block XXI, which is an ...
  • Company: Consorcio JJC - Cosapi
  • Concorcio JJC-Cosapi is a consortium comprising Peruvian engineering and construction firms JJC and Cosapi, both based in Lima. Founded in 2015, the consortium has been awarded ...

Latest news

Colombia pushes to end illegal mining, blockades in Antioquia

Colombia pushes to end illegal mining, blockades in Antioquia

Quellaveco proves insufficient to offset Peru's January copper output drop

Quellaveco proves insufficient to offset Peru's January copper output drop

Peru readying product sale from revamped Talara refinery

Peru readying product sale from revamped Talara refinery

Marhnos denies delays to Guatemala's first PPP project

Marhnos denies delays to Guatemala's first PPP project

Why Petrobras could keep an onshore oil and gas hub in its portfolio

Why Petrobras could keep an onshore oil and gas hub in its portfolio