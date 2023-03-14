Peru’s national oil company Petroperú will soon start the sale of petroleum coke which will be produced from the revamped Talara refinery.

Interested buyers may contact the NOC’s hydrocarbons purchasing department at: trading@petroperu.com.pe

Latest information from the energy and mines ministry released last year shows that no petcoke was produced in 2020 and 2019, and that Doe Run suspended operations of its petcoke plant in 2004 for environmental reasons.

In 2020, petcoke use in Peru rose 7.6% to 62.9Mt, the bulk of which was consumed by Cementos Sur (88.6%), followed by Calidra Perú (11.3%).

That year, imports of the secondary fuel slid 69.4% to 32.2Mt.

The NOC has highlighted, however, that the new refinery will boast a flexicoking unit to minimize the production of residuals and petcoke.

In recent days, Petroperú chairman Carlos Vives Suárez said that between May and June, Talara will be 100% operational.