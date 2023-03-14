Peru readying product sale from revamped Talara refinery
Peru’s national oil company Petroperú will soon start the sale of petroleum coke which will be produced from the revamped Talara refinery.
Interested buyers may contact the NOC’s hydrocarbons purchasing department at: trading@petroperu.com.pe
Latest information from the energy and mines ministry released last year shows that no petcoke was produced in 2020 and 2019, and that Doe Run suspended operations of its petcoke plant in 2004 for environmental reasons.
In 2020, petcoke use in Peru rose 7.6% to 62.9Mt, the bulk of which was consumed by Cementos Sur (88.6%), followed by Calidra Perú (11.3%).
That year, imports of the secondary fuel slid 69.4% to 32.2Mt.
The NOC has highlighted, however, that the new refinery will boast a flexicoking unit to minimize the production of residuals and petcoke.
In recent days, Petroperú chairman Carlos Vives Suárez said that between May and June, Talara will be 100% operational.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Peru energy watch: Upstream bill, transmission call, hydro study
A roundup of developments from the oil and gas, and power sectors.
Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 5 of the ONP due to threat of taking over facilities
Petroperú evacuates workers from Station 5 of the ONP due to threat of taking over facilities
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block 192
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Block Z-57
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Block XXI
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: LIV area (ex Z-54 block)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Talara refinery modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Integrated system of gas transport-South Zone (Sitgas)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Block 95
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Iquitos refinery modernization
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Block 131
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Block 130
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grúas ETAC Perú S.A.C. (ETAC)
- Company: Andes Exploration of Peru Número Dos, S.A.C. (Andes Exploration of Peru Número Dos)
-
Andes Exploration of Peru Numero S.A.C. (Andes) is a Peruvian mining company, subsidiary of Andes Peru Explo Mining Services S.A.C. It was incorporated in 2013 for the exploitat...
- Company: Termochilca S.A. (Termochilca)
-
Peruvian power company Termochilca S.A. engages in power generation and sale, and the development of projects and investments in the hydrocarbon, infrastructure, service, transp...
- Company: Gold Oil Peru S.A.C (Gold Oil Peru)
-
Gold Oil Peru S.A.C, the local branch of the British oil and gas producer Baron Oil Plc, operates two blocks in Peru. Thus, the company is whole owner of block XXI, which is an ...
- Company: Consorcio JJC - Cosapi
-
Concorcio JJC-Cosapi is a consortium comprising Peruvian engineering and construction firms JJC and Cosapi, both based in Lima. Founded in 2015, the consortium has been awarded ...
- Company: Compañía Operadora de Gas del Amazonas (Coga)
-
Peruvian energy firm Compañía Operadora de Gas del Amazonas (Coga) provides operation and maintenance services for natural gas and natural gas liquids networks. The company oper...
- Company: SECIN Perú S.A.C. (SECIN Perú)