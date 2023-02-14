Peru: The Ministry of Housing signed a contract for the execution of the third stage of the Chinchero potable water project
By Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation
February 14, 2023
This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish
The Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation (MVCS) signed the contract for the execution of the third stage of the project to improve and expand the drinking water and sewerage systems in the town of Chinchero, province of Urubamba, in Cusco, which will benefit 5 127 residents of this district.
The event, which took place at the MVCS headquarters, was attended by Minister Hania Pérez de Cuéllar, who stressed that “the works are an instrument; what the population needs is a quality service, which is why I ask for the commitment of all those involved in moving this project forward”.
The works, which have an investment of more than S/ 37.5 million, include the construction of a 900 m3 capacity reservoir, a 240 m3 cistern, the installation of more than 7 kilometers of pipes, 1859 potable water home connections and 973 household sewerage connections.
With the signing of the contract with the El Sol consortium, winner of the project tender, work is expected to begin on March 1 and end in May 2024.
The total Chinchero project, divided into four stages, is valued at S/ 64 million and will provide basic services to 10,273 inhabitants. The first two stages have already been executed and the fourth stage is pending, which consists of the construction of a Wastewater Treatment Plant (PTAR).
It should be noted that last Saturday, the executive director of the MVCS's National Urban Sanitation Program (PNSU), Jonatan Ríos, held a meeting with residents of Chinchero, beneficiaries of this project, in which the district mayor, Alcides Cusihuaman, participated.
Piuray Ccoricarma
The MVCS also announced the approval of the technical file for the balance of works of the improvement project, expansion of drinking water and sewerage services of the Piuray Ccorimarca micro-watershed, which will be executed through the Works for Taxes (OxI) mechanism.
This important project will benefit more than 8,500 inhabitants with an investment of almost S/ 37.5 million.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Water & Waste (Peru)
Peru looks to award over US$700mn in waterworks
The projects are part of an agreement with the UK.
4 years after Peru floods, US$2bn Piura plan far from complete
Of 2,417 projects, only 920 have been completed, while the overall plan is still not fully financed.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Water & Waste (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Execution of work improvement of the road infrastructure in the irrigation bajo cural, district of uchumayo - arequipa - arequipa
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Chadín II hydro project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Improvement of the coastline of the Las Delicias, Buenos Aires and Huanchaco beaches
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Water & Waste (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Water & Waste companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Sociedad Concesionaria Desaladora del Sur S.A. (Sociedad Concesionaria Desaladora del Sur)
-
Sociedad Concesionaria Desaladora del Sur S.A is a Peruvian special purpose company responsible for designing, financing, building, operating and maintaining the potable water d...
- Company: Servicio de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Santa, Casma y Huarmey S.A. (Sedachimbote)
-
Servicio de Agua Potable y Alcantarillado de Santa, Casma y Huarmey S.A. (Sedachimbote) is a Peruvian state-run company, engaged in collection, storage and distribution of potab...
- Company: Autoridad Nacional del Agua (ANA Perú)
-
Peru's water authority Autoridad Nacional del Agua (ANA), established in 2008 and attached to the agriculture ministry, develops policies and strategies for integrated water res...
- Company: Consorcio Lago Azul Titicaca
- Company: Dessau S&Z S.A. (Dessau S&Z)
- Company: Hidroenergia Consultores en Ingenieria SRL (Hidroenergia SRL)
-
Hidroenergía Consultores en Ingeniería S R.L. is a Peruvian engineering firm with more than 20 years of market experience. The company's main areas of expertise are geology, hyd...
- Company: Eche Ingenieros S.CR.L.
-
Eche Ingenieros SCRL is a Peruvian engineering firm involved in areas such as water treatment and sanitation. The company conducts geological, geotechnical, hydrological and hyd...
- Company: Superintendencia Nacional de Servicios de Saneamiento (SUNASS)
-
Government entity responsible for regulating, supervising and monitoring the market development of safe water and sanitation, as well as resolve conflicts arising of these, acti...