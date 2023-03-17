Peru unlikely to hold general elections this year
The constitutional committee of Peru’s congress has rejected the latest proposal for early elections to be held this year.
Analysts see early elections as crucial to end the ongoing social crisis. Elections are scheduled to take place in 2026, although they could still be brought forward to 2024. Only a small proportion of the public believes that lawmakers and the government should remain in place until 2026, but agreement this year now looks unlikely after this fifth failed attempt.
Elections were proposed for December, with new government and congressional terms starting in May 2024. But leftist lawmakers were critical that the proposal did not include provisions for a change in the constitution, while others claimed it was impossible to organize elections during the social upheaval.
On the other hand, there appears to be less conflict between the government and congress than under former president Pedro Castillo, who was removed last year. The protests have died down somewhat while the country deals with the effects of the heavy rains brought by Cyclone Yaku.
Some analysts and former politicians, such as ex-Apurímac lawmaker Richard Arce, have claimed that elections in 2025 would come too late, but that lawmakers would not care.
Meanwhile, President Dina Boluarte highlighted that opposition parties like Fuerza Popular have been very constructive since Castillo’s removal.
Justice minister José Tello has confirmed that the government is in favor of early elections, but he underlined that parliament would have to decide.
