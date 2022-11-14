Peru
News

Peru upstream operators plan northern natural gas output boost

Bnamericas Published: Monday, November 14, 2022
NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Environmental evaluation Shallow waters Coalbed methane Deepwater Oil sands Heavy oil Offshore Upstream Company Drilling rigs Upstream Shale Oil Onshore Crude oil Geological mapping / Surveys Shale gas  WTI Mexican Mix Natural Gas Brent Type of hydrocarbons Location Subsea Tight gas

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address