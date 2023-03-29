Peru wind project pipeline tops 4.8GW with new concession
Peru’s energy and mines ministry has granted Statkraft a temporary concession for a 100MW wind project in the northern region of La Libertad, bringing the country’s total pipeline from the source to over 4.8GW.
The Norwegian company requested the concession for the proposed Stone plant in November and now has 24 months to carry out feasibility studies in the district of Pueblo Nuevo, Chepén province.
Statkraft already operates nine hydroplants in Peru for a combined 448MW and recently acquired the 150MW Lupi solar and 72MW Emma wind projects – the latter involving 408MW wind-solar in a second phase – in the country.
The renewable energy developer also has implemented a solar laboratory near its 48MW Malpaso hydro in the central highland region of Junín, at more than 3,900m above sea level.
Earlier this month, Statkraft and BBVA Perú signed a deal for the issue of renewable energy certificates (I-RECs) from the 180MW Cheves run-of-the-river hydro, which is Statkraft’s largest plant in Peru.
WIND CONCESSION PIPELINE
Ministry information shows that up until the granting of the Stone concession, there were 17 temporary wind concessions in the country for a combined 4,759MW.
The largest are held by Fener Perú and Enel Green Power Perú for wind-solar hybrid projects Windica (800MW) and Salinar (503MW).
The others are Acarí (40MW), Céfiro (300MW), Huacho Sur (168MW), Huáscar (300MW), La Quebrada (100MW), Lomitas Plus (200MW), Malabrigo (100MW), Negritos (150MW), Pampas (200MW), Pescadores (348MW), Piletas (250MW), Quercus (450MW), Samaca 2 (150MW), Tres Quebradas (250MW) and Violeta (450MW).
A temporary concession allows the use of public property and the right to obtain temporary rights-of-way and may be extended once for up to one year. The concession holder will also have preferential rights to request the definitive concession.
If the developer fails to carry out the studies within the allotted timeframe, the ministry will cash in the project deposit.
