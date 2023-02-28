Perupetro signs a license agreement for block 192 with Petroperú that establishes a social fund for communities
This Perupetro release was published using machine translation.
PERUPETRO SA signed today the License Agreement for the Hydrocarbon Exploitation of Block 192 (Loreto) with PETROPERÚ SA, for a term of 30 years, which establishes new social conditions to guarantee investments with sustainable development in the Amazon.
The new contract seeks, in a first stage, to reactivate the oil production of Block 192 at 10,000 barrels of oil per day (BPD), considering that production operations have been paralyzed since February 2021.
In the second stage, a minimum investment of the order of 630 million dollars is expected, for the drilling of 20 development (production) wells and one exploratory well, in order to increase oil production and generate new direct and indirect jobs for the population.
The reactivation of operations in Block 192 will increase national oil production by 25 percent, generating higher income from royalties and canon transfers for the Loreto region. In addition, the production of hydrocarbons from Block 192 will be destined to supply the New Talara Refinery, to obtain better quality fuels and derivatives for national consumption.
SOCIAL FUND
The contract establishes a Social Fund for the development of the native communities in the area, equivalent to 1.5 percent of the valuation of the audited production in Block 192. Said contribution will allow the communities to have their own resources to manage their own prioritized projects and consequently improve their quality of life.
The contract also establishes improvements in environmental matters to guarantee safe and harmonious operations with the environment and in respect of the population located in the area of influence of Block 192.
In the Lot there are 25 native communities identified as Quechua, Achuar and Kichwa peoples between the Corrientes, Pastaza and Tigre river basins, with which the State, through the Ministry of Energy and Mines, has carried out the Prior Consultation Process, between the years 2018 to 2021.
The new contract guarantees the hiring of labor, preferably of Peruvian nationality, for the operations of the Block, in addition, the contractor company and its subcontractors will provide all opportunities for hiring personnel from the native communities located in the contract area, and must Promote training in the performance of technically specialized jobs.
Block 192 has historically been the one with the highest production in the Marañón Basin, having accumulated production of 737 million barrels, and one of the highest production blocks in the Peruvian jungle. Only between 2015 and 2020, a controlled production of 8.3 million barrels of oil has been registered and it has generated income for the State of more than 98 million dollars.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
CAF and MINEM come together to develop gas infrastructure projects for the entire south of the country
Ica, Arequipa, Cusco, Ayacucho, Apurímac, Puno, Moquegua and Tacna regions will benefit from this alliance for the development of the country
Petroperú starts diesel production at the New Talara Refinery
The New Talara Refinery (NRT) began producing B5 biodiesel with less than 50 ppm (parts per million) of sulfur. This action was carried out after c...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block 192
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Ucayali Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Marañon Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Madre de Dios Basin
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: New Ilo terminal
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Terminal for the reception, storage and dispatch of LPG and liquid hydrocarbons - Villa El Salvador
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Block IV
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Block 57
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Punta Lagunas Natural Gas Project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Block 107
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Tigerengineering Colombia S.A.S Sucursal del Perú (SUMMUM) (Summum Projects Perú)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Contugas S.A.C. (Contugas)
-
Peruvian company Contugas S.A.C. is a subsidiary of Colombian energy firm Grupo Energía de Bogotá (GEB), and distributes and sells natural gas to residential, commercial and ind...
- Company: Alfa Laval S. A. Sucursal Perú (Alfa Laval Perú)
-
Lima-based Alfa Laval S.A. (Peru) is the Peruvian branch of Swedish multinational company Alfa Laval Corporate AB and it started operating in the country in 1962. The company fo...
- Company: Quimtia S.A. (Quimtia)
-
Quimtia is a Peruvian company engaged in the distribution, production and sale of chemical products, industrial supplies and industrial solutions for the food and pharmaceutical...
- Company: Honeywell Perú, S.A. (Honeywell Perú)
-
Honeywell Perú S.A., a local subsidiary of US-based Honeywell International Inc., started operations in the country in 1998. The firm has an office in Lima which opened in 2008 ...
- Company: C&M Servicentros S.A.C. (C&M Servicentros)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: SGS Perú S.A.C. (SGS del Perú)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: CNPC Perú S.A. (CNPC Perú)
-
CNPC Perú, previously Petrobras Energia Peru, is a local subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). It started operating blocks VII and VI in 1993 where it engag...
- Company: Exterran Perú, S.R.L. (Exterran Perú)
-
Exterran Peru is the local subsidiary of Exterran Corporation, an international full-service provider of turnkey infrastructure solutions for the midstream hydrocarbon sector. E...
- Company: Stantec Perú S.A. (Stantec)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...