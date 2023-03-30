Peru’s energy and mines ministry has granted Ecorer a temporary concession for the 50MW Acarí 2 wind project in the southern region of Arequipa.

Ecorer is a subsidiary of local hydroelectric producer Compañía Eléctrica El Platanal (Celepsa) and filed the concession request in January.

The renewable energy developer now has 24 months to carry out feasibility studies for the planned wind farm in the district of Bella Unión, Caravelí province.

Ecorer already holds temporary concessions for wind projects Acarí (40MW) and La Quebrada (100MW).

The number of temporary wind concessions in the country now reaches 19 for a combined 4,909MW, boosted in recent days with a 100MW concession granted to Statkraft.

The Celepsa unit also has a definitive concession for the 250MW Solimana solar project, construction of which is penciled in to begin next year with the start of operations due at the end of 2025.