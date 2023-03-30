Peru's Ecorer boosts project portfolio to 440MW with new wind concession
Peru’s energy and mines ministry has granted Ecorer a temporary concession for the 50MW Acarí 2 wind project in the southern region of Arequipa.
Ecorer is a subsidiary of local hydroelectric producer Compañía Eléctrica El Platanal (Celepsa) and filed the concession request in January.
The renewable energy developer now has 24 months to carry out feasibility studies for the planned wind farm in the district of Bella Unión, Caravelí province.
Ecorer already holds temporary concessions for wind projects Acarí (40MW) and La Quebrada (100MW).
The number of temporary wind concessions in the country now reaches 19 for a combined 4,909MW, boosted in recent days with a 100MW concession granted to Statkraft.
The Celepsa unit also has a definitive concession for the 250MW Solimana solar project, construction of which is penciled in to begin next year with the start of operations due at the end of 2025.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Peru)
Snapshot: Enel’s Latin America footprint
BNamericas looks at the Italian energy giant’s LatAm assets and project pipelines, following the announcement this week that Brazil, Colombia and C...
Solid footing buoys Enel Generación Perú's outlook amid parent's planned exit
The local Enel unit was Peru's third largest power generation in October.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Sunilo photovoltaic plant (CSF Sunilo)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Piletas wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Babilonia photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Tres Quebradas wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: San Martín Solar Photovoltaic Plant (ex La Joya Solar)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Alto Piura irrigation and hydroelectric project component I
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Vientos de Mediania wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Blanca Solar photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Algarrobo wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Cogeneration Thermal Power Plant New Talara Refinery
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Ibereólica Pacífico S.A.C.
- Company: Kallpa Generación S.A. (Kallpa)
-
Kallpa Generación S.A., a subsidiary of Peruvian company Inkia Energy, is engaged in the development of power generation and transmission projects in Peru. The company, (formely...
- Company: Trina Solar Perú
- Company: Compañía Eléctrica El Platanal S.A. (Celepsa)
-
Peruvian generator Celepsa operates the 220MW El Platanal hydro plant located in the provinces of Canete and Yauyos, on the Canete River. The plant, which was commissioned in Ap...
- Company: Cobra Perú S.A. (Cobra Perú)
-
Cobra Peru S.A. is the local unit of Spanish firm Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios and is involved in the engineering and construction business. The 90MW Tres Hermanas wind compl...
- Company: Prodiel Perú S.A.C. (Prodiel Perú)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Energía Consult, Sucursal del Perú
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Consorcio Eléctrico de Villacuri S.A.C (CVC Energía)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...